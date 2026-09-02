Rising Linebacker Aydan Steen Speaks Openly on USC Trojans' Recruiting Push

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2030 linebacker Aydan Steen is well on his way to becoming a household name on the recruiting trail, if he isn’t already.

Steen picked up an offer from USC when he was in the eighth grade after playing for the OC Buckeyes, a prominent youth football program in Southern California. Miami, SMU and UCLA also offered him before playing a down of high school football.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A source close to the program stated during a passing tournament in July that Santa Margarita had upgraded at linebacker because of Steen. Keep in mind that Santa Margarita won the Open Division state championship last year, the highest division in California.

Steen wasted no time validating that statement. In his very first varsity game, Steen registered 10 tackles and three sacks in a win over Jones (Fla.). In week 2, Steen registered a sack in a win over Corona Centennial in a highly anticipated rematch of last seasons CIF Southern Section Division I Championship.

“It's been a big opportunity. I'm just glad I got to be on the field with my teammates,” Steen said.

Steen is starting to see his recruitment pickup some momentum with Ohio State offering him on Sept. 1.

Multiple Visits to USC

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Steen was part of a star-studded list of recruits that worked out with the USC coaching staff in an invite-only camp on June 11. Steen was able to work with linebacker coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard and has applied what he learned to his game.

Steen was back on campus to attend the Trojans home against San Jose State on Aug. 29. Before he watched the game inside the Coliseum, Steen got a tour of the Trojans brand-new Bloom Football Performance Center that opened in early August. The recovery room and investment into the players everyday life stood out to him.

“I love the facility a lot,” Steen said. “The facility is top of the art. One of the best I’ve seen so far.”

On the field, Steen was able to a grasp of the speed of the game at the collegiate level and what he needs to do in order to prepare himself. He also watched a wave of USC freshmen make an immediate impact, headlined by a player that attended his school, receiver Trent Mosley.

“I watched him as I was looking at Santa Margarita, and he was just explosive,” Steen said. “One of the best players on the field every time he played, so that really means a lot.”

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has built a recruiting pipeline with Santa Margarita. They are coached by former Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer and former offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade serves as the offensive coordinator.

A total of five players on the roster come from the Trinity League power. The Trojans also hold a commitment from 2027 three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, who has already encouraged Steen to stay home. Not to mention his uncle, Jason Steen, played at USC.

“He's a huge USC bandwagon. He loves it a lot, so I have to listen to him every day about how I should go to USC,” Steen said.

Playing in the Trinity League

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steen wakes up at 5:00 a.m. everyday so that he can make the 45 minute drive to Santa Margarita and doesn’t return home until 8:15 p.m. It’s a lot for anyone to handle.

“I have a big support system around me. I got my mom and my dad, and then my little brother,” Steen said. "They help me manage everything. I look at them for everything.”

It’s part of the price to play in the Trinity League, a conference made up six elite private school that is flooded with Power Four talent. The opportunity to play for a prominent program like Santa Margarita was something Steen couldn’t pass up.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Elite coaching staff. You have coach Steve Fifita, one of the best around right now," Steen said. "You have Carson Palmer, one of the best, and then you have my linebacker coach Robert Thomas. He lived in this experience, and he did it. I just want to follow his footsteps and be the best I could be.”

The Trojans signed eight players from the conference, nine including linebacker Talanoa Ili, who played at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for his first three seasons, in the 2026 class. Three started as true freshman on offense in the season opener. In the 2027 class, USC has four commits from the conference, five including cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, who played at Mater Dei for his first three seasons.

Southern Cal has continued to prioritize the conference in future classes and even though Steen's high school career is just getting started, the Trojans have their eyes on the rising star.

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