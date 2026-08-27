Santa Margarita Recruiting Standouts Set to Visit USC for Season Opener

During a passing league performance in July, a source around Trinity League power Santa Margarita stated they had gotten better at linebacker because of a freshman.

Keep in mind, Santa Margarita won the Open Division state championship last season, the highest division in California. That player was a 2030 recruit, Aydan Steen. He quickly validated that statement by registering three sacks and 10 tackles in his first high school game.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steen picked up an offer from USC when he was in the eighth grade. He was on campus in June to work out with the staff and will make a return visit this Saturday for the season opener against San José State.

Steen’s recruitment hasn’t taken off the way it will as the season rolls along, but relationships are everything, even in this NIL era. And he will get an opportunity to continue building one with Southern Cal in Week 0.

He isn't the only freshman from Santa Margarita that will be in-attendance. Receiver Kiyan Callis and defensive KJ Herndon also picked up offers from USC in the eighth grade. Herndon is already pushing double digits offers with program such as Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas Tech in the mix early.

Santa Margarita to USC Pipeline

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer took over as the head coach at his alma mater in 2025 and brought home a state championship in his first season. Former Trojans offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade is the offensive coordinator.

USC has five players from Santa Margarita on the current roster. The Trojans signed three in the 2026 class from that state championship team: receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and redshirt senior center Kilian O’Connor, who will miss the entire year after suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp also come from the Trinity League school.

2027 three-star defensive lineman and USC commit Isaia Vandermade will be in-attendance this week. He is one of several commits in the 2027 class making a return trip to campus to continue getting acclimated with the program ahead of their arrival in the spring.

The Trojans have made it clear that four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime" Williams is a high priority for them in the 2028 class. Williams has been a frequent visitor on campus since his freshman year. Saturday will be at least his fourth visit this calendar year alone. He has a great relationship with cornerback coach Trovon Reed.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

2028 three-star running back Jaion “Duce” a Smith picked up a dream offer from USC after a workout in June. His cousin is former Trojans All-Conference cornerback Jaylin Smith.

Southern Cal will see a large number of local stars make their way to the Coliseum and get an in-depth look at the brand-new Bloom Football Performance Center. But no school will be more represented in Week 0 than Santa Margarita.

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