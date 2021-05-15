WATCH: USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Activates Beast Mode During Lions Rookie Camp
Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has officially touched down in Detroit, Michigan.
The 6'1", 195-pound wideout arrived in the midwest just a few weeks after the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, and joined his new teammates for the Lions' rookie camp. The Lions announced their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, and the names include:
WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State
S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia
LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue
LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall
RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas
TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State
OL Drake Jackson – Kentucky
CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas
RB Jermar Jefferson – Oregon State
OL Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame
CB Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse
WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame
DT Alim McNeill – North Carolina State
RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska
DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
CB A.J. Parker – Kansas State
WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC
TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame
St. Brown was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 112. He is projected to compete for playing time at the wide receiver position.
WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Activate BEAST MODE at Lions Rookie Camp
Do you think Amon-Ra St.Brown can make an immediate impact for the Lions? Comment and join in on the discussion below!
