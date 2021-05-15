WATCH: USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Activates Beast Mode During Lions Rookie Camp

Check out how Amon-Ra St. Brown is progressing with his new team...

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has officially touched down in Detroit, Michigan.

The 6'1", 195-pound wideout arrived in the midwest just a few weeks after the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, and joined his new teammates for the Lions' rookie camp. The Lions announced their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, and the names include:

WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State

S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia

LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue

LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall

RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas

TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State

OL Drake Jackson – Kentucky

CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas

RB Jermar Jefferson – Oregon State

OL Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse

WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame

DT Alim McNeill – North Carolina State

RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

CB A.J. Parker – Kansas State

WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC

TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame

St. Brown was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick No. 112. He is projected to compete for playing time at the wide receiver position.

WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Activate BEAST MODE at Lions Rookie Camp

Do you think Amon-Ra St.Brown can make an immediate impact for the Lions? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

