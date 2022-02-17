Former Trojan Robert Woods Honors USC During Super Bowl Parade

Former USC wide receiver Robert Woods is officially a Super Bowl champion.

Woods, has spent five seasons with the Rams, and was apart of this years championship team under head coach Sean McVay.

Woods suffered a season ending ACL injury ahead of the Rams' Week 10 game against the 49ers, but still played a critical role on offense early this season. He posted 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games before the injury.

"Yeah, I didn't play all 17, but I'm a part of this championship team," Woods told ESPN before Super Bowl LVI. "Hopefully we win it, but there's gonna be a stone in there for me, for my work. We all going to be a part of this. We're all going to get a part of that ring whatever it is."

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Parade | USA TODAY

Woods spoke at the Rams' Super Bowl parade, and gave a shout out to his former team, the USC Trojans.

"Being able to be here in LA. It started right here at USC," Woods said, standing in front of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. "[To] bring this home, right down Figueroa, this is why we do it man."

Woods signed a four-year, $65 million dollar contract extension with the Rams in 2020.

