Running Back Waymond Jordan Lays Out USC’s Improving Run Game Ahead of Indiana

Following practice on Nov. 10, senior running back Waymond Jordan opened up about the No. 18 USC Trojans' "Standard Week," how the run game was improved upon, the physicality of the team, facing an experienced team in Indiana and how he bounced back in Week 9.

How the Trojans Have Improved the Run Game During the Bye Week

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, just being physical and more sound. Communicating and executing more in the run game,” Jordan said about what was keyed on during the bye.

Any key tool in the run game has been facing the Trojans’ defensive line. Especially during the bye week, the two groups were pitted against each other in competitive one-on-one drills.

“I mean, it's always fun going against those guys,” Jordan said about the Trojans’ defensive line. “They're going to be talking their loud. We all like to have fun. It's a competition. It just makes practice more energetic and we just go out there and get better.”

“Yes, it was a unanimous decision that [Jahkeem Stewart] was going to be the biggest trash talker,” Jordan said about the sophomore defensive tackle winning the “Biggest Trash Talker” Award during the bye.

“I think we talk so much trash to each other that when somebody else on the other team talks to us, it doesn't really bother us,” Jordan shared. “We talk so much trash, but we all laugh and have jokes. We talk trash to anybody, even on our own side of the ball, so we just having fun out there.”

Turning Into a Physical Team

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC’s toughness has been a persistent critique of the team throughout Lincoln Riley’s tenure, but in Week 9 the team’s toughness in the trenches and willingness to run the ball was on par with the Big Ten’s best.

“I mean it started in January to be honest. Since January I think we made a lot of leaps and I think we just keep getting better,” Jordan said about the team’s physicality. “If you were able to see the film from spring to now, it's two different teams and we want that to be every week. We want to keep getting better and better every week, just go out there and punch up.”

“It's a challenge with all of them, to be honest. Like y'all already know, Luke Wafle, [Kameryn Crawford], they always physical. The interior D-linemen also, like [Floyd Boucard], Jahkeem and [Tomuhini Topui Jr.],” Jordan said of the physical defenders who pose a challenge in practice.

“A name that has made a big jump, when it came to physicality, was Jadyn Ramos as a [defensive end] and then also our tight end Josiah Jefferson. He took the biggest leap on our team. He got way better. I can't wait for y’all to see him soon,” Jordan said about impressive young bucks.

Bouncing Back from Being Benched

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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In Week 8, the senior found himself on the sideline. The reason for the soft benching remains unknown, but Jordan was able to bounce back in Week 9 when he rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

“I mean, it was energetic; it was fun. It was just another game. It was fun being out there, just celebrating with my teammates and going out there to have fun playing again,” Jordan said about the experience.

Being on the Field at the Same Time as King Miller

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn’t happened often this season, but when the senior is joined by redshirt sophomore King Miller in the backfield, there tends to be a solid rushing play. The latest was Jordan’s nine-yard touchdown run against the Buckeyes, where Miller was the lead blocker.

“I think it's just easy to communicate, and we both love each other a lot. We just go out there and have fun, execute, block for each other, run for each other and make it all fun.”

Facing an Experienced Indiana Team

Indiana's Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates his interception with Tyrique Tucker (95), AJ Harris (4) and Jamari Sharpe (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers have a total of 60 returners, with six starters on the defensive side of the ball. They also acquired nine transfers on the defense. Key veterans who could make an impact on Nov. 14 are linemen Tyrique Tucker, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, plus linebackers Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy.

“I think with any defense, we go out there and just try to execute our assignments. We focus on every defense, like their experience. We just go out there and get better in practice every day, continue to communicate and be sound in our protections and everything.”

The Standard Week

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior safety Christian Pierce recently revealed the team’s new approach to the bye week. Riley called it the “Standard Week,” as the Trojans locked in on the fundamentals and kept up the intensity throughout the week.

“I agree with [Riley]. I think the team bought in with it too. I think we knew we needed to get better that week and not go out there and be lazy,” Jordan said. “It wasn't time for that. It was time [to] elevate our standard and keep getting better like we've been doing all season.”

Sense of Urgency For the Remainder of the Season

“I mean, the time is now. I feel like this is our time to surge and just keep getting better every week and just going out there improving it.”

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