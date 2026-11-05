Safety Christian Pierce Sheds Light on USC Trojans’ New Bye Week Approach

Senior safety Christian Pierce took some time following practice on Nov. 4 to discuss how the No. 20 USC Trojans will be approaching their second bye weekl, a play he wishes he had in Week 9, goals he has during the bye and the impact of the freshman class.

The USC Trojans’ Standard Week

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8), defensive end Zuriah Fisher (18) and safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrate an Ohio State Buckeyes turnover during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First off, it's our ‘Standard Week’ to us. We don't call it a bye week for us, we call it a ‘Standard Week,’" Pierce revealed. "So just attack it the same way as we attack any week. No real difference besides the mindset and how we attack every single day.”

“That's something we came up with this week,” Pierce added. “Both – as in this is our standard and we're going to show it every single day this week.”

“We felt like coming from our past off-week, we just felt like this is how we should go about it," Pierce said about the origins of the standard week. "I feel like, with the help, of course, Coach [Lincoln Riley] and us talking down with a leadership group, we feel like this should come out as our standard week so we can go into our next game exactly how we need to and we should.”

The last time USC had a bye week, they were in a similar situation. A huge win against Penn State followed up by a disappointing outing against Wisconsin on the road. The Trojans will look to avoid the pattern when they visit No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 14.

USC Trojans’ Mindset for the Remainder of the Season

“Just to attack every single day as we have been doing so far. Just keep the same mindset day to day,” Pierce said. “Win the day, win the hour and prepare like we ain't prepared before. Just go out and attack the week.”

“Every game [has the] same importance to us, but I feel like the atmosphere has changed a little bit and I guess that just brings excitement to the players, that brings excitement to me, my teammates, the coaches. Just to go out and to play the sport we love, in front of the fans we love, it's a blessing.”

The Overturned Interception

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs at USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pierce was involved in two overturned turnovers, but the one that stings him the most was what would have been his second interception of the season. The senior safety showed his athleticism with his jump and sideline awareness, but officials ruled that he landed out of bounds.

“Yeah, I was a little disappointed, but it's a next play mentality. I kind of just seen the quarterback roll out to his left and he threw that ball. It was a tipped pass and I tried to get my foot in and they called it out. So got up, got to go back out there and play again. Next play mentality.”

Christian Pierce’s Goals During the Standard Week

“To really attack it as our standard every single week. Of course, there's a lot of things I can improve on, but I believe being able to take some time for my body to recover a little bit more and really try to get back into everything. Everything calmed down just a little bit.”

Madden Riordan, Elbert Hill IV and Overall Impact of Freshman Class

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

So far this season, freshman safety Madden Riordan has recorded a total of three tackles and made his fifth appearance in Week 9 late in the game. It came in a crucial moment as the Buckeyes entered the red zone. Ultimately the defense went on to force four-consecutive incomplete passes for the final score of 30-18.

“Well, as a freshman coming in any game like that unexpectedly is a very big deal. I feel like he came in and did exactly what he's supposed to do,” Pierce said about Riordan’s moment. “He gave 100 percent effort, played the right call, got everybody else into the right position and did his job for the few plays he was in. I can't ask for anything else from Madden.”

Freshman corner Elbert "Rock" Hill IV – four tackles and a pass breakup in nine appearances – is another young defender Pierce took time to shout out after practice.

“I've seen him grow tremendously. Just his confidence being on the field and certain plays that he might have been overthinking in spring or fall camp," Pierce said about Hill. "He's been able to go out there and process it a little different. I feel like it's helping how he moves and translates his skills to in-game situations. It's helping our team tremendously.”

“I believe it's impacted it a lot. I feel like in a way, our standard, our floor, had to be raised. I feel like the guys that we brought in, they raised it on their own,” Pierce said about the overall impact of the freshmen. “With our standard coming in, that was our standard where you guys aren't really freshmen... So to keep that mindset and for them to attack it as if they were a four-year senior, the same way as anybody else would.”

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