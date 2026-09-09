How Safety Kennedy Urlacher is Quietly Becoming a Difference Maker for USC

The No. 14 USC Trojans have looked every bit like the team many were anticipating them to be across their first two games.

The Trojans now sit at 2-0 and have already checked off several of the biggest boxes they needed to come into the 2026 season. Jayden Maiava has been exceptional through Week 0 and Week 1, completing 88.9 percent of his passes. The offense has looked just as complete. USC is tied for No. 1 in the Big Ten and ranks in the top 10 nationally with a 66.7 percent third-down conversion rate.

But the biggest difference from last season has come on defense. USC coach Lincoln Riley brought in Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson to help lead the Trojans' defense, and through the first two games, it has looked like one of the more complete units in the country.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The improvement has also shown up on an individual level. One of the players making noticeable strides is junior safety Kennedy Urlacher. Urlacher has become an instrumental piece of USC’s defensive success.

Urlacher had the best statistical performance of his career Friday night in USC’s 39-0 shutout of Fresno State. He posted a career-best three total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a safety.

“He's a high-energy, high-effort player. He's got a lot of contact courage. He's a really physical guy. You know, this is his third college defense, right? In as many years. I think it's been great for him that he's starting to settle in more and more into a system and understand it,” said Riley after the Week 2 game.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urlacher has now played under three different defensive coordinators in three college seasons: Al Golden at Notre Dame in 2024, D’Anton Lynn at USC in 2025 and Gary Patterson in 2026.

While that kind of constant change can present challenges, it has also forced Urlacher to learn how to adjust on the fly, and that has paid off this season.

Kennedy Urlacher Steps Up in USC’s Defensive Masterclass

Urlacher was arguably the breakout defensive star of USC’s dominant win over Fresno State. He finished the night with three total tackles, but the impact of those tackles went far beyond the number in the box score.

Urlacher recorded two sacks, forced a fumble and recorded a safety, were a factor in USC’s first shutout of the season.

His biggest play came in the second quarter. With Fresno State backed up near its own goal line and facing third-and-23, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri collapsed the pocket from the middle, which forced Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal to scramble to his right. Urlacher chased him down and drove him out through the back of the end zone, giving USC a safety and pushing its lead to 16-0.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band to a rendition of Tribute to Troy after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was USC’s first safety since 2019, when Drake Jackson recorded one against Utah.

Later in the first half, he came screaming into the backfield again, recording his second sack of the night and forcing a fumble in the process.

Kennedy Urlacher Is Starting to Come Into His Own

Urlacher's performance against Fresno State did not come out of nowhere. The junior has followed a clear progression throughout his college career, and his production through the first two games of this season suggests he may be taking his biggest step yet.

Urlacher began his career at Notre Dame in 2024. He appeared in all 14 games during the Fighting Irish's run to the national championship game, though his role was primarily on special teams.

Then, after entering the transfer portal in April 2025, Urlacher committed to USC and immediately found a place in D'Anton Lynn's defense.

Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher (23) at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He appeared in all 13 games as a sophomore, making three starts against Oregon, UCLA and in the Alamo Bowl. Urlacher finished 2025 with 26 tackles, 22 solo tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and his first collegiate interception.

Now, as a junior, he’s taking another step. Urlacher has already recorded five solo tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a safety through USC's first two games.

The production is starting to match the potential, and through two games, Urlacher has given USC another reason to believe its revamped defense could be a legitimate strength in 2026.

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