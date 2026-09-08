USC Safety Kennedy Urlacher Doesn't Hold Back About His Role on Trojans Defense

In Week 1 of the 2026 season, the No. 14 USC Trojans hosted the Fresno State Bulldogs in their second of three home games to start the season. The Trojans went on to win in dominant fashion 39-0. A big reason for the strong showing was the performance of the defense, in particular safety Kennedy Urlacher – three total tackles, two sacks, one safety and a forced fumble.

Urlacher opened up on his role in the USC defense, defending the nickel while appearing on Trojans Live on Sept. 7.

“Its a big role. It requires a lot of versatility as well. Being able to cover, being able to blitz, being able to get in the box and be physical. But you know [Alex Graham] and I, I feel like we do a pretty well job of that and, you know, we’re just going to keep improving each and every week.”

Urlacher also opened up about his performance, the extra day of recovery, how Gary Patterson and Paul Gonzales prepare the defense and the roles he and fellow safety Alex Graham have taken on for the Trojans’ defense.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band to a rendition of Tribute to Troy after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennedy Urlacher on Playing Fresno State, Locker Room Environment

“It was a blast, you know, to be out there with my brothers. You know, we pitched a shutout too which is very good, especially this year. It was very good.”

“It was definitely a good locker room environment after. Coming off of last week, we didn't finish well and that was really emphasized this week – or last week – and we did a good job of that.”

On His Mindset

“I would say it's just following the preparation our coaches put us through. Every week, you know, they have a specific thing they highlight and that was one of the things – staying outside on the blitz – so I was just happy he called a blitz…”

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On His Safety

“Yeah, I kind of saw him…his momentum was going out of bounds. So I kinda just gave him the extra shove. You know it was off the running back too. Coming off hitting the running back and then going to make a play. His momentum was going out of bounds.”

Defensive Back Camaraderie

“We’re a very close unit. Even on the off-days, we have guys trying to have meetings, you know, we have meetings, watch film. So yeah, I’ll say we’re all just a very close group and we work together very well.”

On His Number Switch

“It was just a number I really liked. I was looking at the available options for this year and [No. 9] really [struck] my eye as what I wanted to wear.”

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Coach Paul Gonzales, Coaching Style

“[Paul Gonzales] does a very good job. You know, he’s a very detailed coach. He wants us to be perfect in practice. [Gary Patterson and Gonzales] make practice harder than it is in the game. So that when we get to the game, we’ve already seen everything, we know how to react, we know how to adjust.”

“[Gonzalez is] very hands-on. He likes to, you know, on the field he’ll get up close and personal, help you out, teach you all the pointers as he does in the meeting room as well. Yeah, he’s very hands-on, he does a great job.”

Extra Day for Recovery

“Yes, the extra day is huge. Our coaches have emphasized recovery for sure, especially moving into the new [Bloom Football Performance Center]. Super nice. So we have a lot of resources to use in there and we take advantage of that.”

Having an NFL Dad

“It's awesome. The example [Brian Urlacher] set for me, you know as his son looking up to him, has been very influential. Especially football wise, but also off the field wise. He always emphasizes education and that's always been a big thing to me. But yeah, he's always helpful too. You need any advice, any football advice, he’s always very helpful.”

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