Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks Agree to 3-Year Contract: NFL Free Agency Frenzy
NFL free agency negotiations are underway!
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million. The former USC Trojans star had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings, and he has landed himself a nine-figure deal as an NFL free agent.
Darnold was considered to be the top quarterback available this offseason, and with such a premium placed on the position, he was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. The Seahawks previously started Geno Smith at quarterback, but Seattle recently traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, making room to sign Darnold.
As soon as the deal was done between the Raiders and the Seahawks, nearly everyone around the NFL assumed that Darnold would be signing with Seattle. The former Trojan cannot officially sign with the Seahawks until Wednesday, but the terms of the deal have been reportedly agreed to.
Seattle will be the fifth NFL franchise that Darnold has played for in his seven-year career in the league. He was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, drafted by the New York Jets. He has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before hitting his stride in Minnesota.
Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024, both career highs. He wasn't perfect, however, as the Los Angeles Rams eliminated Darnold and the Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Still, the 27-year-old-quarterback has landed himself a $100-million dollar contract, and he is set to become a free agent again at age 30.
According to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Darnold's contract with Seattle also includes $55 million guaranteed
The Seahawks have been busy in the past few days, trading star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers after trading Smith to Las Vegas. Seattle also released vetern receiver Tyler Lockett before free agency began. As a result, Darnold joins an offense that is currently headlined by young receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba.
After Darnold had a career year in Minnesota throwing to receivers like Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Seattle is expected to continue investing in the offense. With limited free agent wide receivers available, can they find an offensive weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Seahawks hold the No. 18 pick in the first round which could be used on a tight end prospect like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. Seattle has also been projected to draft a defensive back like South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with the 18th pick.
With Darnold officially moving to Seattle, he is also the first quarterback domino to fall in this class of free agents. Shortly after the Darnold news, it was reported that the New York Jets and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields agreed to two-year contract worth $40 million. With Fields and Darnold off the board, quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are looking for landing spots.
In two seasons with USC, Darnold went 20-4 while leading USC to a Rose Bowl win in 2016 and a Pac-12 championship in 2017. He completed 64.9 percent of his career passes for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns in his Trojans career.