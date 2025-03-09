All Trojans

USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, Michigan's Syla Sword Chippy Exchange in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

The USC Trojans women's basketball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 82-70, and in the fourth quarter, JuJu Watkins and Syla Sword had a chippy interaction after both went up for a rebound. The USC Trojans are headed to the Big Ten Championship following the win.

Angela Miele

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords (12) during the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords (12) during the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Trojans won 82-70, but it was a close, gritty matchup. With the high stakes, the game began getting chippy in the fourth.

With under a minute to go in the matchup, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins and Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Sword went up for a rebound at the same time, causing both players to slam to the ground. When Watkins stood up, she headed toward Sword, clearly not happy with the contact.

While stepping toward Sword, Watkins was pulled away by a USC teammate, and the situation was diffused quickly. Watkins and USC were awarded the foul, but at that point in the game, USC was already up by ten with less than a minute remaining.

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords (12) during the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

There were high stakes regarding the game, as the winner would head to the Big Ten Championship game. The lead went back-and-forth until the Women of Troy ran away with the game in the fourth quarter. 

Sword is just a freshman for the Wolverines and finished the game with 26 points and six rebounds. She led the Wolverines in scoring against USC and has been having a stellar season. Sword leads the Wolverines in rebounds, averaging 6.1 per game. 

With Sword being a freshman and Watkins a sophomore, this is just the beginning of what can turn into a fun duo battling it out for years to come. It will make USC versus Michigan an exciting matchup while the two young players are with the programs.

MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact

MORE: How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Championship: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Beats Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Watkins finished the game against Michigan with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Watkins was double-teamed but still played a strong game alongside USC forward Kiki Iriafen who scored 25 points.

After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb took the time to give the Michigan Wolverines credit for their performance in the semifinals.

“I have to start with crediting Michigan. We had to win that game, we had to earn that game. They gave us nothing. So impressed by KBA and the job she’s done this year,” Gottlieb said.

“They had lost some kids in the portal, and she had these freshmen coming in, and to see from the unknown to what they've become is just a credit to their culture, their players. They’ve had a great year, and we’ll be rooting for them in the NCAA tournament,” Gottlieb continued.

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords (12) defends against Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have had a long, hard-fought season, standing with a 28-2 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC has dealt with some shooting trouble early in the tournament but is finding ways to win the games late. 

“Super proud of our team. I think this shows exactly how far we’ve come. We had to earn this one,” Gottlieb said. “We got better throughout the game offensively against their pressure. I thought we had to come together and have a fight, which we did.” 

While the Michigan Wolverines are now out of the Big Ten Tournament, Watkins and the USC Trojans are headed to the Championship Game. The USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Basketball