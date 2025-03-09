USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, Michigan's Syla Sword Chippy Exchange in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Trojans won 82-70, but it was a close, gritty matchup. With the high stakes, the game began getting chippy in the fourth.
With under a minute to go in the matchup, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins and Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Sword went up for a rebound at the same time, causing both players to slam to the ground. When Watkins stood up, she headed toward Sword, clearly not happy with the contact.
While stepping toward Sword, Watkins was pulled away by a USC teammate, and the situation was diffused quickly. Watkins and USC were awarded the foul, but at that point in the game, USC was already up by ten with less than a minute remaining.
There were high stakes regarding the game, as the winner would head to the Big Ten Championship game. The lead went back-and-forth until the Women of Troy ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.
Sword is just a freshman for the Wolverines and finished the game with 26 points and six rebounds. She led the Wolverines in scoring against USC and has been having a stellar season. Sword leads the Wolverines in rebounds, averaging 6.1 per game.
With Sword being a freshman and Watkins a sophomore, this is just the beginning of what can turn into a fun duo battling it out for years to come. It will make USC versus Michigan an exciting matchup while the two young players are with the programs.
MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact
MORE: How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Championship: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Beats Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Watkins finished the game against Michigan with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Watkins was double-teamed but still played a strong game alongside USC forward Kiki Iriafen who scored 25 points.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb took the time to give the Michigan Wolverines credit for their performance in the semifinals.
“I have to start with crediting Michigan. We had to win that game, we had to earn that game. They gave us nothing. So impressed by KBA and the job she’s done this year,” Gottlieb said.
“They had lost some kids in the portal, and she had these freshmen coming in, and to see from the unknown to what they've become is just a credit to their culture, their players. They’ve had a great year, and we’ll be rooting for them in the NCAA tournament,” Gottlieb continued.
The USC Trojans have had a long, hard-fought season, standing with a 28-2 record, 17-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC has dealt with some shooting trouble early in the tournament but is finding ways to win the games late.
“Super proud of our team. I think this shows exactly how far we’ve come. We had to earn this one,” Gottlieb said. “We got better throughout the game offensively against their pressure. I thought we had to come together and have a fight, which we did.”
While the Michigan Wolverines are now out of the Big Ten Tournament, Watkins and the USC Trojans are headed to the Championship Game. The USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.