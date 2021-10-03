WATCH: NFL QB Sam Darnold's League-Leading Rushing Touchdown Against Dallas Cowboys

The former Trojan has found his stride with the Panthers.

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold made headlines following Carolina's Sunday 28-36 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Although the team failed to finish week four with a win, Darnold picked up his fifth rushing touchdown of the 2021 season. Darnold tallied two touchdowns in Dallas, the first on a 1-yard rush and the second on an 11-yard run with 7:02 remaining in the first half.

He now leads the league with five rushing touchdowns this season, which matches the total number of rushing TD's he had during his three seasons with the Jets. He also become the first quarterback in NFL history to score five rushing touchdowns in the first four games of any season.

Darnold went 26 for 39 with 301 passing yards two interceptions and two touchdowns on Sunday. He also finished second for rushing with six carries on 35 yards and two touchdowns.

This season the fourth year QB has gone 73 for 107 with 888 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Carolina Panthers are now 3-1 and continue to sit atop the NFC South.

