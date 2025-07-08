Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Under Pressure As Offensive Line Ranks 30th
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is heading into one of the most pivotal seasons of his NFL career, but it appears he won’t be getting much help from his offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, the Seattle Seahawks are projected to have the 30th-ranked offensive line in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.
The Seahawks signed Darnold during the offseason in a move that signaled a fresh start for both sides. After stints with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and most recently the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold will get a legitimate shot at carrying Seattle. But with the offensive line expected to struggle once again, the former USC Trojans star may have a steep hill to climb.
Seattle’s offensive line gave up the second-highest pressure rate in the league in 2024, a whopping 34.5 percent, and PFF’s preseason rankings don’t suggest much improvement. First-round pick Grey Zabel, a talented guard from North Dakota State, is expected to start at left guard, but the jump from FCS competition to NFL pass protection is a massive one. The rest of the unit returns largely intact from a group that struggled mightily last season, especially in pass-blocking situations.
For Darnold, the situation is far from ideal. He’s shown flashes of ability throughout his NFL career, including moments of brilliance with the Vikings, but has never had the stability or protection needed to fully develop as a starter. At USC, Darnold was known for his quick release and playmaking on the run. Now, he'll need to lean into his composure under pressure. All those traits will be tested behind a line that could leave him exposed to some of the NFL’s top edge rushers.
Meanwhile, Darnold’s former USC alumnus Caleb Williams enters the league in a much more favorable position. PFF ranked the Chicago Bears' offensive line No. 4 in the NFL, calling it one of the most improved units heading into 2025. With stars like Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman anchoring the interior, Williams is set up for early success with the Bears, a sharp contrast to Darnold’s uphill battle in Seattle.
While Williams has been under scrutiny for his leadership and maturity heading into training camp, the infrastructure around him is undeniably strong. If Darnold had similar protection earlier in his career, his trajectory may have looked very different.
Now 28, Darnold still has time to rewrite his NFL career, and the Seahawks are betting that his experience and arm talent can unlock new dimensions in their offense. But unless the offensive line can outperform expectations, the former Trojans standout may once again find himself trying to prove his worth under duress, and on the run. Something he was quite used to earlier in his professional career.
This time, things should be different.