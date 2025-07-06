USC Trojans' 2025 Bowl Prediction: Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The USC Trojans ended their 2024 campaign with a statement win over SEC opponent Texas A&M 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl. With the 2025 season creeping up, college football insiders have made their predictions on what Bowl game the Trojans could land come the postseason.
82 bowl-eligible teams received a prediction with tailored opponents and bowl placement based on previous record and their preseason ranking.
For a team like USC, with a season for Lincoln Riley on the line and a successful transfer portal in the books, the sky seems to be the limit. In simpler terms – the College Football Playoff. Insiders predicted the Trojans to play in the Alamo Bowl, against a usual Big 12 star in Kansas State.
The Wildcats had a successful season under their belts, finishing 9-4 overall. They entered the postseason competing in the Rate Bowl and beat Big Ten member Rutgers 44-41. Some of their best wins came from a win at Boulder, rival Kansas and at Tulane.
While they finished in the middle of the mix after the expanded conference, the Wildcats remain one of the more talented programs in the BIg 12.
The Trojans’ prediction in the Alamo Bowl comes at a surprise to fans, raising questions about how USC may actually perform this season.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
USC enters year two in the Big Ten after an underwhelming debut year from Riley. Despite the inconsistencies at certain positions and some injuries that needed temporary replacements, the bar is always set high for a success-rich program with a talented head coach like the Trojans.
The Trojans’ on-field chemistry is one of their weaknesses. With elite talent all playing for the same team delivers a scary threat to opponents, but their performance as a unit and results is what Playoff scenarios rely on.
Why not the CFP for the Trojans? Three seasons ago, with now-Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm and Riley’s first year, their 11-3 overall record spoke volumes – a campaign that would’ve likely earned them a Playoff bid if it had expanded then.
However, on paper, a matchup between the Trojans and Wildcats would make a good game based on their similar records in the past.
Kansas State houses one of the most elite defensive lines in the conference, with the strength, depth and potential to have a solid pass rush. The linebackers are led by Avery Romaine and are expected to be a reliable group come this season. However, their point of weakness lies within the secondary – having to rebuild and resort to transfers and young talent to rebuild.
Their offense is also another strength, led by quarterback Avery Johnson who is the glue, and also has plenty of room for improvement. Johnson mostly struggles with passing accuracy – which needs to be controlled if they want to be a threat to the conference this season.
As quarterback Jayden Maiava steps into the starting single-caller role at USC, and Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon playing an important season for their futures, this USC offense could be dangerous in the conference.
Transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan are also looking to fill the necessary backfield gaps.
Linebacker Eric Gentry steps back into a full time role with the linebackers after suffering some recurring injuries all last season, will be back for another season, helping round out a solid team for Riley heading into August.