Report: Kedon Slovis Joins Lebron James' Sports Agency

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

USA TODAY

Kltutch Sports represents professional athletes including LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Devonta Smith, and Alex Leatherwood.

The 2021 college football season will be the first year, student-athletes are allowed to profit off their own name, image and likeness. The rules changed on July 1, after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted on the movement.

According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

USA TODAY

Last season, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards in six games along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has thrown for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career at USC.

