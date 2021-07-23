Former USC Running Back Ronald Jones II Receives Super Bowl Bling

RoJo was pictured showing off his new ring, a symbol of his accomplishments on the football field last season.

Former USC running back Ronald Jones II received his Super Bowl ring, Thursday afternoon.

RoJo was pictured showing off his new bling, a symbol of his accomplishments on the football field last season. According to the teams website, "the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV ring contains 15 carats of white diamond and 14 karat yellow and white gold. That's just the beginning. There are special features and storytelling nods to the Buccaneers' 2020 journey throughout the ring's design."

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After joining Tampa Bay's organization, he quickly emerged as a key offensive weapon for the Bucs. Last season, Jones amassed 192 carries, 978 yards and seven touchdowns. During Super Bowl LV Jones rushed for 61 yards with 12 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones is expected to return for the 2021 season and split playing time with Leonard Fournette. Sports Illustrated All Bucs writes, "Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette will compete for the lion's share of first-team reps come training camp and the preseason, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the two share the role into the 2021 season.

Jones is entering a contract year as a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers. He's been productive over three years with the team, but inconsistent at times, totaling 1,746 yards and 14 touchdowns and an average of 4.5 yards per carry on 387 attempts. Jones has yet to break 200 rushes in a single season."

USA TODAY

Jones enters year-four as first-time Super Bowl champion.

