Stephen Carr Speaks Out 'It Was Very Tough To Leave USC'

WATCH: Indiana's new running back talk about his decision to leave the Trojans.

Running back Stephen Carr was one of two tailbacks that left USC this offseason.

Carr spent four seasons with the program and rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in 35 games. Despite being close to home, the Gardena [Calif.] native decided he wanted a change for his final year of eligibility.

Carr spoke out for the first time on his decision to leave the Trojans during media availability with Indiana.

He said, "It was very tough to leave USC. I had some of my greatest moments there since I grew up there as a kid. I respect USC to the highest."

"[McCullough] was a great recruiter as a coach, and we built a great connection at USC. He welcomed me in, and we got straight to business. We had a great relationship.''

The former five-star running back admitted that despite leaving the program he has nothing but 'respect' for the coaching staff, players and school.

"USC had my heart ever since I was a young kid,'' Carr said. "As soon as they offered, I committed. I’ve had some of my greatest moments there. I grew up around that place, and I think I’ve gained maturity and the knowledge that I needed to from USC, and I respect USC to the highest, man.”

According to Hooisers Now, "Carr got to Bloomington last week and is ready to get to work. He hasn't spent much time with McCullough yet, because he's been out recruiting. It's a long way from home, but he's excited about what this last year will bring at Indiana, a program on the rise the past couple of years."

Although Carr played significant minutes last season USC struggled to find a consistent rhythm with their run game. The former Trojan has also struggled with his fair share of injuries, but if he can stay healthy, it looks like he could be a main feature in the Hooisers' offense this season.

You may also like:

[Breaking: Jay Toia Announces Commitment to UCLA]

[2023 QB Malachi Nelson Discusses Recruitment and USC]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: Indiana Athletics