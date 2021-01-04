Three Things Texas Is Getting In Former USC Head Coach Steve Sarkisian

On January 2nd, Steve Sarkisian was named head coach of the Texas Longhorns. This news followed the mildly shocking dismissal of Tom Herman, who coached four-seasons in Austin. This will be Sarkisian's third time in a head coach role. Although his run at USC didn't end in the most desirable way, there are still plenty of positives that the former Pac-12 head coach brings to the table.

No.1 - Recruiting Skills

One of Sarkisian's best attributes is his ability to connect with players and excel in the recruiting game. In 2015, USC finished No.2 for overall recruiting class right behind Alabama who snagged the No.1 spot. Although Sarkisian was dismissed from USC in October of 2015, he played a key role in landing these recruits prior to signing day.

This 2015 class included QB Sam Darnold, WR Deontay Burnett, CB Iman Marshall, DT Rasheem Green, OG Chuma Edoga, RB Ronald Jones II, and OLB Porter Gustin. Many players from this class went on to be stand out starters for the Trojans and current NFL players.

To add, since Sarkisian has been with the Crimson Tide, Alabama has finished at the top of the recruiting class rankings. The 2019 class ranked No.1, 2020 class ranked No.2 and 2021 class ranked No.1 overall (247Sports). Sarkisian had a key role in landing Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS, Calif) who is a freshman back up to starter Mac Jones.

Young the No.1 ranked QB in the state of California, only took two official visits to USC and Alabama, but the Crimson Tide pulled him away from choosing Los Angeles.

No.2 - Great Offensive Mind

In Sarkisian's 20+ coaching career, he might be best known for his offensive mind and playbook. He currently serves as the lead offensive play caller for the No.1 ranked team in the nation, and continues to impress time and time again.

Alabama averaged a school-record 47.2 points per game in 2019 under Sarkisian's leadership and topped that mark with an average of 48.2 points per game this season. The Crimson Tide's offense is currently ranked No.6 nationally for total offense, and No.1 in the SEC.

Sarkisian does a great job of utilizing multiple personnel groups, formations and motions to create a clear pre-snap picture for his QB. He attacks you at your weak point and his play calling is unpredictable for any defensive coordinator going against him.

To add, he does solid job of utilizing both a run and pass game. Well, it's hard not to when you have Najee Harris on your roster. This year, Harris ranks No.12 nationally for rushing yards per game, No.3 for total rushing yards and No.1 for rushing touchdowns. (NCAA)

Even dating back to his time at USC, the Trojans went 2,092 yards rushing on 524 carries and 3,856 yards passing on 460 attempts (2014).

Just to put things into perspective the Trojans finished this season with 184 carries for 584 rushing yards and passed for 1,916 yards on 265 attempts in USC's six game stint this year.

No.3 - A Wildcard?

It's no secret that Sarkisian has had his fair share of personal struggles over the past decade. Many have been dealt with in the public eye as well. Is putting Sarkisian back in a leadership role a possible wildcard? Maybe.

However, it seems like since the former Pac-12 head coach left USC, the necessary work has been done to position himself for success.

“When you’ve gone through what I’ve gone through in the public eye, I don’t want to say you’re humbled, but you are. I’m proud of the work that I’ve done. But I will say when you battle what I battle, you have to work on it every day” said Sark is his opening presser with the Longhorns.

Although Texas doesn't have as many playmakers as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sarkisian should be able to make some positive adjustments once he moves West. The offensive coordinator will call the offense for the Crimson Tide one last time under Nick Saban in the National Championship on January 11th before heading to Texas.

