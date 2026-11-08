How USC’s Toughness Narrative Can Change in Its Final Two Games

The No. 20 USC Trojans have an opportunity to accomplish something they haven’t done under coach Lincoln Riley: earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Following their 30-18 upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State, the Trojans have put themselves in a position to make a serious push for an at-large bid. However, getting there will require navigating one of the most challenging stretches in the nation, with matchups against No. 6 Indiana and undefeated UCLA still remaining.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Eddrick Houston (96) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More importantly, both games will take place on the road, where USC has historically struggled to find consistency.

While the Trojans answered plenty of questions with their performance against Ohio State, their ability to maintain that level of physicality and toughness away from the Coliseum will be crucial entering the final stretch.

USC’s Toughness Has Been a Point of Discussion

Questions surrounding USC’s toughness have followed Riley throughout his tenure, especially when the Trojans have faced physical opponents or traveled to hostile environments.

Before USC’s matchup with Ohio State, college football analyst Colin Cowherd addressed the team’s perceived struggles in those situations.

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Soft doesn’t travel… When they get in crisis, they get bullied, they get pushed around,” said Cowherd.

Those criticisms have been difficult to separate from the outside perception of USC. The Trojans have often been associated with a more Hollywood, flashy style of football, built around explosive offenses, high-profile playmakers and big personalities. There is an expectation that comes with being USC, and at times, that image has contributed to the perception that the program lacks the blue-collar, hard-nosed mentality associated with some of its Big Ten opponents.

Riley’s offensive success is undeniable, however, in a conference that features several physically demanding programs, offensive explosiveness alone isn’t always enough.

One interesting perspective on the differences in football cultures and identities between USC and some of these hard-nosed Midwest programs comes from former USC running back Bryan Jackson II, who transferred to Wisconsin.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) celebrates after a run against the USC Trojans during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Following the Badgers’ 24-7 victory over the Trojans, Jackson spoke about the differences between the two programs.

“Gritty ain’t pretty. Gritty is not pretty. I think we just played a harder football game. Brought it to them, and they couldn’t really do nothing with us,” said Jackson.

“It’s two different cultures of football. The history of Wisconsin has always been like being tough, physical, hard-nosed dudes, and that’s what I’m about. So that’s why I chose to come here. Right choice for sure.” Bryan Jackson II

USC Has an Opportunity to Change the Narrative

USC’s performance against Ohio State gave fans a glimpse of what the Trojans can look like when they match an opponent’s physicality.

The Buckeyes entered the matchup with one of the most productive rushing attacks in the country and finished with 204 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Despite allowing Ohio State to move the football, USC’s defense repeatedly delivered when it mattered most.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State recorded eight drives inside the USC 40-yard line, but the Trojans limited those opportunities to just one touchdown and four field goals. USC also came up with two critical turnovers.

Now, they have an opportunity to prove it wasn’t a one-time performance. The first opportunity will come against Indiana on Nov. 14.

Road environments have been a difficult part of Riley’s tenure. Since taking over at USC, he has compiled a 7-11 record in true road games. A victory against a top-10 Indiana team would be another significant step toward changing that perception.

On top of that, USC will have yet another big opportunity on the road against rival UCLA on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl.

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both opponents will require USC to be prepared for a physical game, and neither will provide the comfort of playing in front of its home crowd.

If the Trojans can play with the same physicality and toughness they had against Ohio State at Indiana and UCLA, their Ohio State performance will look less like an isolated breakthrough and more like an indication that, contrary to popular belief, USC and Lincoln Riley can be a “tough program.”

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