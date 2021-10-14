    • October 14, 2021
    Stock Up or Down on USC OLB Drake Jackson?

    Evaluating USC OLB Drake Jackson's NFL Draft stock halfway into USC's 2021 season.
    USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson has been at the forefront of NFL Draft conversation since his junior season began. The California native hasn't been shy about his future aspirations either, claiming that 2021 would be his 'money-year' during fall camp.

    USC OLB Drake Jackson | USA TODAY 

    Jackson continues to grace many first round mock drafts, tallying 18 total tackles and three sacks halfway into the 2021 season. Despite clinching a double sack game against Colorado, Bleacher Report believes the 6'4", 250-pound athlete 'hasn't progressed as much as expected.'

    "His overall production was expected to take off this fall. Now used in a more traditional defensive end role, his development hasn't progressed as much as expected. Jackson leads USC with four tackles for loss and three sacks, but he isn't an overly explosive edge-defender who can consistently beat offensive tackles off the snap or turn the corner. Instead, the Trojans often ask him to reduce inside to 3-technique in certain packages," Bleacher Report writes.

    "Maybe Jackson is a step behind where he should be at this juncture, but he's still athletic enough and has the potential to develop into something more. NFL teams must take a wait-and-see approach to see if he ever reaches what initially looked like high-first-round upside."

    USC OLB Drake Jackson | USA TODAY 

    Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible continues to include wide receiver Drake London and OLB Drake Jackson in their first round draft rankings. Most recently, predicting Jackson's draft destination to the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 24.

    "Whether Chandler Jones walks in free agency or not, there is still a need on the Cardinals defense to add another pass rusher. Jackson is a slender, twitchy pass rusher who can fly off the edge to make plays in the backfield. This pick would help the transformation of the Cardinals’ defense into a contending one."

    USC OLB Drake Jackson | USA TODAY 

    With six more games left on USC’s schedule, Jackson has half a season to continue building his resume for the big leagues. 

