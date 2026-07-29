Jayden Maiava Doesn't Hold Back on General Manager Chad Bowden's USC Impact

CHICAGO — The temperature around the USC Trojans' football program changed drastically when they pulled Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame in January of last year. The move brought Southern Cal into the current climate of college football.

The Trojans had an immediate recruiting surge and landed the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. But it’s not just recruits who have felt the impact of Bowden.

The Impact of Chad Bowden

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

USC quarterback hit the podium at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Tuesday and had some lofty admiration for Bowden.

“Words couldn't describe how much I love that guy and what he's done for the program and everything he’s done for the people around him. The people he's affected and influenced in a positive way,” Maiava said.

The word that has been consistently used to describe the Trojans' general manager is authentic. And the truth is, when it comes to recruiting or dealing with current players, authenticity can be a rarity at times. Athletes can spot fake, but with Bowden it’s all real.

Bowden has a very serious demeanor. He’s all business. But behind the scenes, he is full of life and has a personality that players naturally gravitate towards. Fans got a glimpse of it recently when Bowden spoke to them ahead of the team's workout on Hermosa Beach.

From numerous conversations with Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang, who has developed a really strong relationship with Bowden since his arrival, has described him as funny and real.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

After landing the No. 1 recruiting class, Bowden has been stacking elite recruits again in the 2027 class. He rebuilt local pipelines, which has led to a dramatic change in their recruiting approach and success, and fixed the team's NIL collectives so that they could compete with the rest of the country. Bowden also assembled an All-Star personnel staff around him.

Roster retention and navigating the transfer portal are among the many changes to college football over the past several years. Retaining talent was something the Trojans did a much better job of under Bowden. USC returns 15 starters from a year ago, the most in college football, headlined by Maiava, their two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller and the entire offensive line.

Working in Unison

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden is the first person to hold the official general manager title for the Trojans. As NIL and the transfer portal have become more ingrained in college football and a hot topic of discussion, having a general manager is a necessity.

After striking out on making a hire before the 2024 season, USC coach Lincoln Riley and athletic director Jen Cohen circled back around last winter and zeroed in on Bowden. Since then, the three of them have been working in unison and have shared the vision to bring the program back into national prominence. That has trickled down to the personnel and coaching staff.

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