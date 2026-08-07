Inside Look at the USC Trojans' Brand-New Bloom Football Performance Center

USC officially opened the Bloom Football Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The brand-new 163,000 square foot, three-story, plus basement, state-of-the-art facility marks a new chapter of USC’s proud and storied tradition. It represents a strong investment from the university and donors.

Lincoln Riley Reacts to Bloom Football Performance Center

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley announced during Big Ten Media Days on July 28 that they had moved into the new $225 million dollar facility 10 days prior.

Following the second day of fall camp this past Saturday, Riley met with the media inside the Bloom Performance Center for the first time and expressed his excitement for the new building and the impact of it has had on the program.

“This building is magical, it really is,” Riley said. “The response from the players and staff when they were able to first come in here was powerful. This is a significant, significant step for our program and relative to what we all can do in this building. I think relative to showing off the proud history we have here as USC Trojans and all that’s happened and come before us.

“The difference in how we operate on a day-to-day basis from what we’ve done here for the last several years, it’s hard to explain how different it is, how fantastic it is. The job that was done on this building is really fabulous. I give the university credit. You could say or promise that you’re going to build a facility and then you could halfway do it.

“Or you could really do it right and just go over the top and not hold back in any way and that is what our university has done. I’m proud and thankful for the university for making this happen. These first few days in here have been a little bit of a dream.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley also spoke at the ceremony and continued to convey his gratitude and enthusiasm for the building and what it signifies.

“There’s nothing like this in college football. There’s nothing like this in college athletics. I think it’s very fitting for the greatest university on the planet to have a football home like this. I’m so, so thankful to be part of it,” Riley said.

Moving Into USC Trojans' New Football Facility

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lobby displays USC's proud and storied history. It features the school’s 11 national championship trophies and eight Heisman Trophies, most in the country, 14 Pro Football Hall of Famers that wore the Cardinal and Gold, tied for the most in the country, with a gold jacket, individual player awards, and NFL Draft Wall. The lobby will be open to the public on gamedays.

The new world-class facility is a significant investment into the USC student-athletes. It gives them an innovative space to train, prepare, recover and continue building a brotherhood.

The lockers are full-recline so the players can rest. The first floor also has a 45-foot-wide video wall, which allows players to get mental repetitions before stepping onto the field. There is a lounge that has a barber shop and game room. The weight room has direct access to the two full length practice fields, one turf and one grass.

USC has become the first school to use Nike strength custom weight racks. This comes after the school announced a 10-year partnership extension with Nike in July. Perch technology tracks every lift, bar speed and velocity-based training. A video board in the weight room showcases stats.

On the second floor is the two-story team room equipped with theater-quality surround sound and

and 12 position-specific meeting rooms. Recovery room features: float beds, infrared therapy beds, sleep pods, AI-powered massage chairs from

Japan, premium hot and cold plunge area. The second floor has an NFL alumni locker room, dedicated space for NFL scouts and a recruiting terrace overlooking the practice fields.

“We're super blessed to have that building,” said linebacker Deven Bryant. “We really appreciate the donors that poured into that building and gave everything that they could to make sure that we had the best for the players on the team.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third floor is the coaches offices. Defensive coaches overlook the practice field. and offensive coaches overlook the atrium. The staff has multiple fueling stations throughout the building, kitchen and lounge areas are designed to encourage staff interaction.

They also have access to wellness amenities to help them stay refreshed.

Riley revealed over the weekend that he has essentially been living at the facility for several days after returning from Big Ten Media Days while his family was on vacation. With the demands of fall camp, Riley has been able to maximize his days. He stated it’s been hard to get the players themselves to leave the building.

“No, we don't. We want to stay there as long as we can. That building is amazing,” Bryant said.

The Trojans broke ground back in November 2024 and 20 months later, the future of USC football is here.

“Unreal, honestly. I remember when it was first being built when I first got here, and now actually being in it, it's been amazing,” said offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu.

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