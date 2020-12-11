Talanoa Hufanga Graded Best in Coverage by PFF in FBS

USC's defense has been nothing short of sensational this year and a huge reason why the Trojans are 4-0 with one regular season game remaining in the 2020 season. The Trojans have many great individual talents at all three levels of their defense, but the secondary has especially stood out, led by safety Talanoa Hufanga. Pro Football Focus graded Hufanga as the best player in coverage this season in all of college football.

Hufanga is considered to be one of the most versatile defenders in the FBS as part of Todd Orlando's defense. This has given him a huge edge in the PFF grade scale. His ability to follow and shadow running backs, wide receivers and tight ends at a high level allows the safety to play snaps lined up at linebacker and slot corner as well.

"In terms of all the positions that he played during that [Washington State] game, it's incredible, and there wasn't a lot of assignment busts by him. He's a really really sharp kid," Orlando said of Hufanga's versatility.

PFF analyst Anthony Treash writes, "as for Hufanga, he opened up the 2020 season with a bad outing but has since turned things around. After giving up 75 yards and a touchdown in coverage in his first outing, Hufanga has allowed just 26 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions and a pass breakup en route to an FBS-high 90.3 coverage grade," regarding Hufanga's score.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound safety has 33 tackles on the year to go along with three interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble for the Trojans. The junior is one of three players with a grade of 90 or higher in the FBS, and the only player in the PAC-12 with that feat.

While Hufanga's play has stole the show on the PFF docket, the secondary as a whole also finds themselves rated highly within the grading scale. The Trojans defensive backs were ranked 27th out of 127 division one teams through week 14.

USC's defense will look to continue it's great play in their season finale at the Rose Bowl against their crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

