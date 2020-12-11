AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Talanoa Hufanga Graded Best in Coverage by PFF in FBS

AustinGrad

USC's defense has been nothing short of sensational this year and a huge reason why the Trojans are 4-0 with one regular season game remaining in the 2020 season. The Trojans have many great individual talents at all three levels of their defense, but the secondary has especially stood out, led by safety Talanoa Hufanga. Pro Football Focus graded Hufanga as the best player in coverage this season in all of college football.

Hufanga is considered to be one of the most versatile defenders in the FBS as part of Todd Orlando's defense. This has given him a huge edge in the PFF grade scale. His ability to follow and shadow running backs, wide receivers and tight ends at a high level allows the safety to play snaps lined up at linebacker and slot corner as well. 

"In terms of all the positions that he played during that [Washington State] game, it's incredible, and there wasn't a lot of assignment busts by him. He's a really really sharp kid," Orlando said of Hufanga's versatility.

[Watch: Kyron Ware-Hudson Talks Flip From Oregon to USC]

PFF analyst Anthony Treash writes, "as for Hufanga, he opened up the 2020 season with a bad outing but has since turned things around. After giving up 75 yards and a touchdown in coverage in his first outing, Hufanga has allowed just 26 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions and a pass breakup en route to an FBS-high 90.3 coverage grade," regarding Hufanga's score.

The 6-foot-1, 215 pound safety has 33 tackles on the year to go along with three interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble for the Trojans. The junior is one of three players with a grade of 90 or higher in the FBS, and the only player in the PAC-12 with that feat.

While Hufanga's play has stole the show on the PFF docket, the secondary as a whole also finds themselves rated highly within the grading scale. The Trojans defensive backs were ranked 27th out of 127 division one teams through week 14. 

USC's defense will look to continue it's great play in their season finale at the Rose Bowl against their crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

[Read: UCLA at First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former USC QB Matt Barkley Reminisces on 2009 Rivalry Game

Despite the majority of this game being slightly uneventful and dull, the last 90 seconds of this 2009 matchup is what people remember to this day.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

WATCH: Kyron Ware-Hudson Talks Flip from Oregon to USC

Mater Dei wide receiver Kyron-Ware Hudson committed to Oregon back in December 2019, but flipped his commitment to USC just last week.

Kim Becker

Will USC Increase Run Game Against UCLA?

To date USC has 1,252 passing yards, 446 rushing yards, and 1,252 receiving yards on the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

UCLA At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

The UCLA Bruins will play the USC Trojans on Saturday, December 12th, at 4:30 p.m PST.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Todd Orlando Comments On (LB) Palaie Gaoteote IV Decision To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Palaie Gaoteote IV has not seen play action since USC played Arizona in week two, due to a concussion.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

The battle for the Victory Bell begins at the Rose Bowl, USC vs. UCLA, Saturday, December 12th at 4:30 pm PST.

Claudette Montana Pattison

College Football Playoff Rankings Released, USC Jumps The List

Two Pac-12 teams grace the Top 25 list.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Hawker

USC Basketball: Trojans Leave No Doubts Against The Anteaters

Evan Mobley (22 points, 5 blocks) and the Trojans make it look easy on both ends of the floor.

Millard Thomas

USC Trojans in the NFL: Week 13

While USC football played on Sunday and dominated Washington State, here are the former Trojans that dominated in the NFL during week 13.

AustinGrad

Two USC Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries

Week Six USC Injury Report.

Claudette Montana Pattison