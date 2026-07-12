Texas Refusing to Quit on USC Trojan's Five-Star Recruit

The USC Trojans are fending off flip candidates for five-star athlete and top 2027 recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

Oregon resurfaced into the picture before the weekend of July 11. The Cathedral Catholic of San Diego talent shot those rumors down, though, on social media.

Texas rose as another threat. The Longhorns "won't quit" either in attempting to win over the two-way talent per one recruiting insider.

Texas Aiming to Flip 5-Star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Adam Gorney revealed that Texas is refusing to waiver from recruiting Fa'alave-Johnson.

"The Longhorns seem to be playing the long game here in case anything changes at USC after this season or they can circle back closer to signing day because the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic standout said Texas is still contacting him every single day," Gorney reported.

Is Texas the Last Threat for USC?

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again USC's Big Ten rival Oregon and Texas, led by former Trojans coach Steve Sarkisian, surfaced as the two more aggressive pursuers of Fa'alave-Johnson.

Oregon appears to be simmering down on its pursuit of the 2027 star, however, per Gorney. The analyst mentioned how other schools have backed down a little. While Texas remains in the hunt.

Yet Fa'alave-Johnson told Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI that his desire is to stick with the Trojans. He even mentioned how he chose USC to play closer in front of family and friends.

"That was really my biggest pitch to them,” Fa’alave-Johnson said to USC Trojans on SI. “I want to stay in California, play with all of them, so they kind of made it easy for me. And then just the coaching staff, I trust them."

Fa'alave-Johnson isn't the only Trojans pledge Sarkisian and company are trying to flip. Texas broke into the picture for three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer from St. John Bosco in Bellflower. Gorney revealed before July 11 that Longhorns linebacker coach Johnny Nansen is pulling out the NIL checkbook in trying to coax Poyer to flip. Poyer, however, has stayed silent on the Longhorns' reported interest.

Texas and USC Recruiting Comparison for 2027 Class

Sep 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Ajene Harris (27) celebrates a stoppage on 3rd down in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC and coach Lincoln Riley one upped Sarkisian and Texas during last year's recruiting cycle. The Trojans beat out every FBS team on the recruiting trail in general, landing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for 2026.

Riley and USC won't likely head for a repeat title at the top, though. Especially compared to the talent the Longhorns have lured in.

Texas owns 22 verbal commits for the 2027 cycle compared to USC's 14. The Longhorns secured a pair of Southern California recruiting wins too; landing four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie of Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth and three-star Lucas Rhoa of Orange Lutheran from the Trinity League.

USC doesn't own any commitment from the Longhorns' home state. Far different compared to the last cycle's results that saw five-star defensive lineman Jameion Winfield (Richardson) and four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster (DeSoto) represent the Texas crew coming to the land of troy.

Losing Fa'alave-Johnson certainly creates a large void in USC's recruiting class if he were to flip to Texas. It'll mean Riley leaning back into general manager Chad Bowden to pull off a massive five-star flip to counter. But rest assured, Fa'alave-Johnson remains committed for USC.

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