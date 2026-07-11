Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip USC Trojans Linebacker Recruit
In this story:
The USC Trojans had already heard rumors of Oregon and Texas attempting to flip five-star athlete recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
The Cathedral Catholic of San Diego talent squashed those rumors on July 9, though. He's all in on sticking with his Trojans commitment.
However, one recruiting insider revealed that the Longhorns are still lurking around California for another key member of the 2027 recruiting class.
Who Texas is Targeting on USC's 2027 Class
National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Adam Gorney dropped new recruiting intel ahead of the weekend of July 10, including who Texas is also targeting in USC's 2027 recruiting class.
Gorney revealed "Texas is not going down without a huge fight" for three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer, who verbally committed to USC back on March 29.
"According to a source, inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen – who has considerable West ties – is making a serious run at Poyer with his NIL checkbook coming in hot," Gorney wrote in his in-depth report.
Nansen indeed has extensive roots in California and the West region in general. He once coached at USC during the 2014 and 2015 seasons when Steve Sarkisian was head coach. UCLA also emerged as a coaching stop for Nansen under former coach Chip Kelly during the early 2020s.
The veteran linebackers coach has recruited from Poyer's St. John Bosco before, along with other neighboring powerhouse prep programs.
Difficulty of Flipping USC Commits Arises
Nansen and Texas earn a stout reputation for winning over recruits, especially in the Golden State.
The Longhorns successfully flipped five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth during the last recruiting cycle. Texas won over Wesley's teammate, four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, in June to help fill the 2027 recruiting class.
Poyer would give Texas and Nansen a long-awaited inside linebacker pledge for the Longhorns' 2027 class, even with its No. 5 ranking per On3/Rivals and No. 4 rating on 247Sports.
While Gorney shared how Texas "is definitely trying" to flip Poyer, this won't be easy on the Longhorns' end.
USC has only lost two prominent recruits in the era of general manager Chad Bowden: five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and 2027 four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard. USC created a new front office that helps handle NIL and landing recruits.
And among the aggressive tactics USC turns to now? The Trojans have a strict "no visit" policy once a recruit commits to USC. This approach will make it hard for Texas to get Poyer on the Austin campus, while USC will also build a large net to prevent the linebacker from drifting off.
Importance of Keeping Josiah Poyer at USC
Coach Lincoln Riley once got blasted by fans and even alums for his struggles in keeping local talent home on the recruiting trail. Bowden arrived via longtime USC rival Notre Dame to rearrange the fortunes there.
USC has rebuilt relationships with Trinity League powers, along with Poyer's St. John Bosco, including sending multiple coaches to attend the school's college showcase featuring Poyer in May.
So far, the Chapparal High of Temecula receiver Woodard is the lone prominent local loss for USC. Woodard's agents, however, wanted him to take visits to other schools, which violated the "no visit" rule.
USC appears to want to maintain a strong relationship with Bosco, hence why Texas flipping Poyer will take extra work on the Longhorns' end. Poyer could be joining Johnson as the second commit to squash any decommit rumors.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna