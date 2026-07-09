USC Fans Will Love Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's Response to Flip Rumors

The USC Trojans are dealing with a spinning rumor mill involving their top 2027 recruit.

Five-star athlete from Cathedral Catholic in San Diego Honor Fa'alave-Johnson locked himself in with the Trojans back on March 2026, and he then assured his commitment to USC after staff members flew by helicopter to his high school to ensure he wasn't decommitting.

But as of July 8, Oregon and Texas became rumored to be pursuing Fa'alave-Johnson according to national recruiting analyst for 247Sports Tom Loy.

Where Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Stands with USC

USC Trojans 2027 commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page.

Fa'alave-Johnson cleared the air about where he stands with USC to national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Adam Gorney on July 9. The two-way star debunked those rumors with a succinct statement.

"That’s just media. I’m locked in," Fa'alave-Johnson told Gorney.

The wide receiver and defensive back just got USC fans to breathe out a sigh of relief. Fa'alave-Johnson is dialed in on recreating a San Diego pipeline for the Trojans. Plus aim to become the next breakout star from the region that produced Heisman Trophy winners at running back Reggie Bush and Marcus Allen.

Fa'alave-Johnson's decision also adds one more small victory for USC against Oregon.

USC Claiming Recruiting Wins Against Big Ten Rival

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley congratulates Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time USC has taken a recruiting win over its longtime rivals to the north.

Coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and the USC staff flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon one year ago.

From there, USC flipped one more prominent Oregon commit, four-star defensive tackle pledge Tomuhini Topui, who made his decision before the summer. Both Williams and "Tom Tom" stayed true to USC after their decisions.

Oregon happened to be among the final list of suitors for Fa'alave-Johnson during his own recruiting period. USC first claimed the win four months ago by earning a verbal commitment from him. Now the dynamic talent from the San Diego powerhouse has squashed any rumor of him being interested or even hearing from the Ducks, plus any other college.

USC Still Looking to Fill 2027 Class?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC sits at No. 16 overall in the 2027 recruiting rankings per 247Sports. The Trojans rank higher per On3/Rivals with a No. 12 ranking.

The likes of Bowden, Riley and top assistants from cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed to defensive line coach Shaun Nua have locked in 14 verbal commits total. Many fans will believe that USC has plenty of room to go after more 2027 blue chip recruits still leftover.

Except the list of prominent recruits left are starting to downsize. USC appears ready to focus more on the 2028 class once high school football season starts, especially at quarterback and running back.

Part of it is USC locking in 33 signings through the 2026 cycle. Which placed the Trojans staff in a situation where loading up on 2027 talents wasn't a massive priority.

But still, Fa'alave-Johnson is the crown jewel of this class. And he's handed USC the assurance that he's not drifting off.

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