Breaking: Steve Sarkisian Loses Elite Running Back To USC

University of Texas running back Keaontay Ingram is heading to Los Angeles. The former four-start recruit announced that he will be joining the USC Trojans via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"First off, I want to thank God for the blessing and opportunities he presented me with!!!" said Ingram in a social media post.

"Thank you Coach Drayton for the opportunity. Thank you, to all the coaches for there opportunity! Thank you to all the people who has helped me along the way with this decision! To my fellow brothers y'all all know Tay is a phone call away, and love all you guys!

Thank you for accepting me with open arms!! To Longhorn nation, I want to say thank you and love you all and bleeding orange will forever be part of me!!!!"

Ingram entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 14, after suffering a season ending ankle injury during Texas' October 31 win over Oklahoma State.

The Texas native, entered the Longhorns program in 2018. He is a junior, and saw action in all three seasons with Texas. Last year [2019], Ingram started in all 13 games, and carried the ball 144 times for 853 yards and had six touchdowns. This season [2020], he played in six games with three starts and had 53 carries for 250 yards and one touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 103 yards and had one touchdown.

Ingram joins Texas safety Xavion Alford in becoming the second Longhorn to commit to USC this offseason. Ingram is also the fourth new pickup on the Trojans roster from the Transfer Portal this year.

Just last week, the Trojans picked up veteran wide receiver K.D. Nixon from Colorado.

Ingram's move follows one very recent coaching change within Texas' football program, as former head coach Tom Herman was replaced by former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian.

To add, the Trojans lost a talented running back in Markese Stepp, as the redshirt sophomore decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Nebraska this offseason.

Although USC will likely have two veteran running backs returning for the 2021 season in Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr, Ingram's veteran experience in the Big 12 Conference gives him an edge.

One common theme that was visible this season within the running back group was their proneness to injury. Having another guy in the mix to add depth, especially with the loss of Markese Stepp will only help the Trojans offense next year.

