2021 NFL Mock Draft: Alijah Vera-Tucker To The Broncos?

Sports Illustrated's Mile High Huddle conducted a 2021 NFL Draft Primer for the first round of this years NFL Draft. Led by Mile High Huddle publisher Chad Jensen, the MHH staff went around the table and made their "Top 5" picks for the Broncos.

One player from USC's football program graced Mile High Huddle staff writer Carl Dumler's list which included QB Trey Lance, LB Micah Parsons, DE Kwity Paye, CB Caleb Farley, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Dumler expanded on why he likes Alijah Vera-Tucker for the Denver Broncos, if the team is able to land the projected first round pick.

"Love his game, a lot of people were questioning if he was going to play tackle or guard" said Dumler. "He played left tackle there for USC, I thought he looked great. I think he can handle being at the tackle spot, [we] will see how long his arms are and everything else.

But I think he has one of those transitional games, wherever you need him to play he can go play and he will play at a high level. He has got great feet, [he is a] great athlete, [and] he has got a strong punch. I really love what he brings to the table."

Although several recent NFL mock drafts have pinned the Chicago Bears as the final destination for the versatile lineman, nothing is set in stone until April 29. Another recent CBS mock draft pinned the former USC Trojan to the Minnesota Vikings, going No.14 in the first round.

Despite where ATV lands, one thing that remains true is the value that he brings to the table. Vera-Tucker has shown tremendous flexibility which will undoubtedly help his draft stock, as he can play both tackle and guard.

This season the NFL prospect took a shot at the left tackle position and covered Kedon Slovis' blind slide. Although he is expected to return to the guard position in the big leagues, his experience on the left side was invaluable.

