Twitter Reacts To Clay McGuire Hire

USC officially announced the hire of new offensive line coach Clay McGuire on Monday.

On Monday USC Athletics officially announced the hire of new offensive line coach Clay McGuire. McGuire brings years of both playing and coaching experience to the table. Most recently spending time in the lone star state coaching the offensive line for Texas State University. McGuire will replace former offensive line coach Tim Drevno, effective immediately and head out west to join the Trojans staff.

Clay Helton and USC Athletics released a statement on Monday announcing the new hire citing, "we are excited to welcome Clay McGuire to the Trojan Family,” said Helton. “His extensive knowledge of our offensive system and time spent under great offensive minds like Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury made him a top target for us. His ability to develop players and build relationships in recruiting will help our program grow. We look forward to the passion and competitiveness he will bring to our football team.”

Following the official announcement, a few USC staffers, parents and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and thoughts over the news.

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "LETS WORK!! Welcome @ClayMcGuireUSC #FightOn"

USC QB Offensive Assistant Seth Doege "BIG PLAY CLAYLet’s go get it"

OL Courtland Ford's Father "Welcome to the family’s @ClayMcGuireUSC"

USC Trojan Fans React

