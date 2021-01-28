USC Hoops: Another Schedule Change For The Trojans

USC Hoops has two new games on their schedule.

USC will now play against the Stanford Cardinal, next Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. The game will air on FS1. This will be road game for the Trojans, played at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto.

Following the game on February 2, the two teams will meet again, this time at the Galen Center on February 22.

Getting these two teams to play against one another has been quite a challenge, amid the coronavirus pandemic. USC was previously scheduled to host Stanford on December 13, however the game was cancelled after one USC player tested positive for COVID-19. The Trojans had to pause all team activities for two weeks and quarantine following the outbreak.

USC then was set to face the Cardinal at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California, on January 21. However, a false-positive COVID-19 test within USC's program on game day forced the postponement of that game.

Andy Enfield expressed his frustration over the false positive test on Saturday night following the Trojans [76-68] victory over the Cal Bears.

"I don't think anyone thought that test was positive. We had had two PCR tests, one before we left on Monday [for Oregon State], we had another PCR test on Wednesday, we had four antigen tests, and everything was negative. You don't get [coronavirus] just by sitting in a hotel room or on a bus, especially with everybody else that gets tested."

Enfield went on to say, “it's very disappointing to have a false positive and cost us a game on the road. We were very frustrated. Unfortunately, Stanford didn't have a rapid PCR and it was an early game at 2 p.m., so we had no way to get another test or test before to clear everybody, and so that was very frustrating.”

The Trojans next game is scheduled for tonight, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. USC will take on the Oregon State Beavers, for a second time, and the game will air on ESPNU.

