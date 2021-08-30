Three Burning Questions: USC vs. San Jose State

The USC Trojans kick off their 2021 season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on September 4.

USC fell short of the Pac-12 title last season, finishing 5-1 overall. The bar is set high for 2021, and the team knows the pressure they face this season. While the Spartans head into Saturday's contest unranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, they are building off some momentum after defeating Southern Utah 43-14.

USC is 4-0, all-time against the Spartans and will look to continue their win streak for the pairs fifth all-time matchup. But until kickoff begins, here are three burning questions.

No. 1 - RUN GAME

After finishing last season No. 12 in the Pac-12 for rushing offense, the Trojans have some work to do this year.

The team lost two of their veteran tailbacks in Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr, who departed for midwest programs after the 2020 season. While this was an initial concern, USC secured former Texas running back Keaontay Ingram, who has proved to be an absolute powerhouse and dynamic player maker. Clay Helton has yet to release an official depth chart, but you can expect Ingram and returning starter Vavae Malepeai to make some big plays for the Trojans this season.

With a new offensive line coach, Clay McGuire in the mix, the hope is that USC can implement a stronger run attack this season and utilize their assets to help win games.

No. 2 - STARTING EARLY

USC wasn't necessarily known for their quick starts last season. The Trojans had four down-to-the-wire games which resulted in nail bitting fourth quarter victories.

USC has plenty of talent on their roster, and a poised quarterback who plays well under pressure. However, if USC wants to annihilate their opponents and win against tough competitors, they must work together as a cohesive unit early on.

No. 3 - OFFENSIVE LINE

With the loss of former Trojan Alijah Vera-Tucker to the NFL, the Trojans must fill the void for the left tackle spot. The competition has been heating up since the start of fall camp, with players like Cortland Ford, Jonah Monheim and Jalen Mackenzie all showing versatility and strong moments. Once McGuire selects his starters, the unit will need to work together to elevate pass protection, protect their quarterback and support the run game this year.

"Pass protection is going to be key in that and being able to keep Kedon [Slovis] upright," said Helton during fall camp. "He's had two injuries over the past two years. As long as he's standing upright and healthy, we're in a good situation."

