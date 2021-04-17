Three Takeaways From USC's Spring Showcase

The Trojans held their annual Spring Showcase at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 17 with fans in attendance.

USC held their Spring Showcase at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, April 17. The teams were setup as Team Cardinal vs. Team Gold.

Saturdays game was broadcasted live on the Pac-12 Networks and gave fans the opportunity to evaluate the Trojans new talent along with USC's returning players.

Here are three takeaways from USC's 2021 Spring Showcase...

No. 1 - Secondary Stunned -

The Trojans secondary looked like one of the strongest units during Saturdays game. Cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. and corner Chris Steele both looked explosive with their coverage and plays.

Clay Helton even said, "I thought the secondary played lights out" in the post-game press conference. Mentioning that USC's secondary is one of the "strengths" this Spring.

No. 2 - Injuries -

Unfortunately the Trojans couldn't avoid the injury bug on Saturday. Senior QB Mo Hasan, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and defensive back Dorian Hewett all went down with injuries.

Hasan left the game after a nine-yard run and kept to the sidelines while freshman QB Miller Moss stepped in to finish the game. According to Clay Helton, Hasan acquired a knee injury.

Bryant Jr. left the field limping, and Clay Helton told the media after the game that the wideout suffered a hamstring injury.

Helton also said that senior defensive tackle Brandon Pili suffered a torn achilles during last Saturday's practice. Pili underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday.

There is no update on Dorian Hewett at this time.

No. 3 - Fired Up Fans -

USC Athletics announced they would allow up to 5,000 spectators at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Monday. If one thing was evident during Saturdays game it was the joy that players had seeing their families and loved ones in the stands.

After a shortened 2020 season and playing in empty stadiums, USC players were excited to welcome back fans to their home turf. Players were feeding off the crowd noise, elated that things had returned to some form of normalcy.

"What a wonderful day, being in the Coliseum, a Southern California weather day. Beautiful day, and to have a lot of kids have the opportunity to play in front of their families and fans, it was just an enjoyable day" said Helton postgame.

Final Score: Team Cardinal: 27 | Team Gold: 7

