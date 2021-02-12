Three Things To Know About USC's New Hire From Texas

Bryan Carrington former director of recruiting for the Texas Longhorns has accepted a new position at USC.

It's official, USC Football has announced the hire of new quality control analyst in Bryan Carrington.

Speculation surrounding the hire of Carrington started back on February 4.

Fox Sports writer, Bruce Feldman reported the news via twitter, and wrote, "SOURCE: Bryan Carrington, Texas’ director of recruiting, is expected to join the #USC staff as a quality control analyst for the Trojans, transitioning into what would be more of a coaching role than working in personnel/recruiting."

Landing the former Texas staffer is a huge pickup for the USC Trojans. Here are three things you need to know about Southern California's newest coach.

No.1 - Second Steal From Texas

Carrington is the second coach to jump ship from the great state of Texas this year. USC hired former Texas State coach Clay McGuire as their new offensive line coach following Tim Drevno's dismissal.

No.2 - Recruiting Machine

Carrington was hired by Tom Herman back in 2017 to help with the Longhorns' recruiting efforts. He was initially hired as the Longhorns' assistant director of player personnel, but later became promoted to director of recruiting.

His accomplishments include helping the University of Texas sign the No.3 ranked class nationally in 2018. Following the 2018 year, Carrington helped Texas land top ranked classes in 2019 and 2020.

Although he plans to evolve into more of a coaching role in his new position at USC, his background in recruiting will undoubtedly help the Trojans efforts to "take back the west" next year.

No.3 - Why He Left Longhorn Country

Carrington detailed why he jumped ship from Texas, and what solidified his decision to join the Trojans.

Carrington told 247Sports USCFootball.com that, “a lot of people were at the facility to meet me and sit down and discuss the plan for me at USC. They could have been at home with their wives, their family. They could have been, you know, going to the beach. And so, all of those faces that I saw in the building, I just thought to myself, ‘Hey, there's no recruit here. It's just me here.’ So it really stood out, the fact that they would go above and beyond for a staff member and not a recruit. It was just eye-opening for me and I appreciated it a lot.”

