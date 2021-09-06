September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Three Things USC Must Improve on Before Stanford

USC takes on the Stanford Cardinal, September 11 at 7:30 PM PT.
Author:

The USC Trojans opened their 2021 season with a 30-7 win over the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday. Although Todd Orlando's defensive unit put up a stellar performance, there are still some areas of improvement the Trojans need to touch on before their first conference matchup against Stanford.

No. 1: Offensive Line 

The most notable group that struggled on Saturday was the Trojans offensive line. USC's protection for quarterback Kedon Slovis struggled, as SJSU continuously brought only four pass rushers, but was able to put pressure on the junior QB.

Slovis was sacked twice, which forced the offense to look stagnant most of the game. The O-Line did a better job run blocking, but pass protection must improve.

No. 2: Red Zone Efficiency 

Recommended Articles

USC left 12 points in the red zone, and settled for field goals on three of their four trips inside the 20 yard line. Kicker Parker Lewis went 3-for-3 on his attempts, but none of them were longer than 30 yards.

"The thing that I think we could do better is I'd like to see better red zone efficiency," Helton said after the game. "I think there's some things that we can correct on definitely red zone being one."

No. 3: Spreading The Ball Around

Other than wide receiver Drake London, who had a great opening game with 12 receptions, Tahj Washington was the only receiver to make more than two catches. If the offense can spread the wealth, they will be more efficient. Not to mention that it will prevent the defense from locking in on one specific player.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

USATSI_16690192
Football

Three Things USC Must Improve on Before Stanford

Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 7.58.25 AM
Football

Three USC Starters Day-to-Day With Injuries Ahead of Stanford Game

USATSI_16688476
Football

Three Standout Players: USC vs. San Jose State

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.05.37 PM
Football

WATCH: USC OC Graham Harrell Reveals Thoughts on Kedon Slovis' Performance vs. San Jose State

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 9.55.49 AM
Football

WATCH: USC RB Vavae Malepeai Talks O-Line's Performance vs. San Jose State

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 9.28.45 AM
Football

Colin Cowherd Rips USC HC Clay Helton After San Jose State Victory

USATSI_16688540
Football

USC Trojans' Defense Dominates San Jose State In Season Opener

USATSI_15308056
Football

How To Watch: USC vs. San Jose State