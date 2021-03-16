Report: Titans Make Shocking Decision on Former USC Defender

Tennessee has decided on the future of cornerback Adoree Jackson after four seasons with the team.

The Tennessee Titans have officially released former USC cornerback Adoree Jackson after four seasons with the team.

Jackson was a star defender for USC and took the Pac-12 by a storm. His stellar on-field efforts helped him go as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

However, his time in the big leagues hasn't been as booming as his collegiate career. In his four seasons with the Titans, Jackson recorded only two interceptions in 46 games played.

Per the NFL.com, "With his fifth-year option set to pay him north of $10 million in 2021, the Titans instead opted to release Jackson and save the entirety of what was due to him rather than keep the corner to see if he could produce another season like his solid 2019 campaign."

Tennessee has also released 2020 starting tackle Dennis Kelly, who played at Purdue prior to joining the NFL. The combination of both Kelly and Jackson's releases save the Titans nearly $17 million in cap space in 2021, per Over The Cap.

Jackson becomes the third starter in the Titans' secondary to be released this offseason, joining safety Kenny Vaccaro and cornerback Malcolm Butler.

-----

You may also like:

[Report: Zach Banner Earns $9.5M Payday]

[Three Best Landing Spots For Jurrell Casey]

[Report Reveals Why Markese Stepp Left USC Just In Time]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com