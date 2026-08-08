Tobias Raymond Offers Insight Into USC Role Amid Injury Concerns

The USC Trojans absorbed one massive fall camp loss already in the trenches. Projected starting center Killian O'Connor is out for the season following a freak knee injury.

The importance of Tobias Raymond rises for USC in this scenario. But Raymond spoke exclusively with USC Trojans on SI a few days prior to O'Connor's injury during the program's media day.

Tobias Raymond Accepted Role Before Killian O'Connor Injury

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond made a previous transition before the 2026 season.

He arrived as a star two-way trench option out of Ventura High School, predominantly starring at offensive tackle. But coach Lincoln Riley helped slide Raymond inside to left guard. Raymond became honest with himself regarding the change of position.

"Any transition isn't going to be seamless," Raymond told USC Trojans on SI. "My freshman year I started out at tackle. Sophomore year I rotated a little bit at guard. Then going into last year I got more reps at guard."

Then came one more honest assessment about the change of position.

"It's honestly fun to switch positions like that," Raymond said.

But now it appears his role will involve manning the spot that O'Connor suddenly bequeaths due to his setback. Yet even Raymond sounded ready for any role before O'Connor's injury occurred.



Who Tobias Raymond Believes Has Sharpened Him

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

It's more than offensive line coach Zach Hanson handing Raymond the support. Nor is it the fellow offensive linemen helping sharpen Raymond on the field.

Facing the likes of Floyd Boucard, Jamaal Jarrett and the Trojans defensive line boosts Raymond, too.

"We've got a great group of defensive linemen," Raymond said. "Everyday in practice, you've got to go out and you never know what you're going to get. Because these guys are constantly improving and getting better. And it's always making each other better."

Now Raymond likely will lean heavily into the trench battles with the aforementioned defensive tackles and other defensive linemen more with O'Connor out.

Who Else Can Impact USC Offensive Line Next to Tobias Raymond

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley spoke with reporters about O'Connor's injury on Aug. 6 right before the opening of the all-new Bloom Performance Center.

"Tough one for the guys to see. A great reminder for all of our guys just how nothing in this game is ever guaranteed," Riley stated. "And so, we're fortunate enough to have enough depth on the O-line that we've been working on to be able to continue to forward."

Indeed Riley helped beef up the trenches alongside Hanson and while leaning into general manager Chad Bowden during the 2026 recruiting cycle. USC landed seven total incoming freshmen for the trenches including inside help via four-stars Esun Tafa and Breck Kolojay.

But again, center looks like the spot Raymond moves to moving forward amid the O'Connor setback. Yet, freshman Willi Wascher rises as another option if USC aims to keep Raymond situated at guard.

However, USC will need to figure out left guard if Raymond mans center for the Aug. 29 opener against San Jose State. Micah Banuelos and Kaylon Miller rise as two possibilities there. Now suddenly center and left guard are two positions to watch closely among USC fans. But again, Raymond presents a versatile option that eases concern there.

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