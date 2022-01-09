Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

Orlando spent two seasons with USC under former head coach Clay Helton.

Orlando spent two seasons with USC under former head coach Clay Helton.

FAU is expected to hire former USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Orlando will join Willie Taggart’s staff in the same role.

Orlando spent two seasons with USC under former head coach Clay Helton. Prior to his stint in Southern California, Orlando coached the Texas Longhorns for three seasons under Tom Herman

Orlando has made many stops in his coaching career. He served as the defensive coordinator at UConn (2005-10), Florida International (2011-12), Utah State (2013-14) and Houston (2015-17). Orlando will replace former FAU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, who left the Owls' for Kentucky.

Recommended Articles

Under Orlando, the Trojans' defense allowed an average 409.8 yards per game in 2021.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_5016492
Football

Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

56 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-08 at 5.24.12 PM
Recruiting

22' WR CJ Williams Commits To USC

15 hours ago
USATSI_17468475
Football

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 4.47.28 PM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Jan 7, 2022
USATSI_11175686
Football

Former USC RB Coach Mike Jinks Joining AAC Football Program

Jan 7, 2022
USATSI_17388368
Basketball

USC vs. Stanford Men's Basketball Game Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17448400
Football

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Offered Massive NIL Payday To Attend Midwest College

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_16879735
Football

Report Hints At Running Back Keaontay Ingram's Future With USC

Jan 6, 2022