Report: EX-USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Joins FAU Staff

FAU is expected to hire former USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Orlando will join Willie Taggart’s staff in the same role.

Orlando spent two seasons with USC under former head coach Clay Helton. Prior to his stint in Southern California, Orlando coached the Texas Longhorns for three seasons under Tom Herman.

Orlando has made many stops in his coaching career. He served as the defensive coordinator at UConn (2005-10), Florida International (2011-12), Utah State (2013-14) and Houston (2015-17). Orlando will replace former FAU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, who left the Owls' for Kentucky.

Under Orlando, the Trojans' defense allowed an average 409.8 yards per game in 2021.

