Top Four Big Ten Quarterbacks on USC Trojans' Schedule This Season

The USC Trojans are set to face their toughest schedule since becoming members of the Big Ten in 2024.

With that comes a series of elite quarterbacks in the conference. Here are the four top signal-callers the Trojans will face in Big Ten play this fall.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) laughs during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like Ohio State’s Julian Sayin has become one of the more disrespected quarterbacks in college football this offseason. Now, Sayin’s worst two games last season came in the Buckeyes final two games against Indiana and Miami.

But Sayin is the only quarterback the Trojans are set to face this season that was a Heisman finalist in 2025 when Ohio State travels to the Coliseum for the first time since 2008 on Oct. 31.

Sayin excels in the quick game and throws with great anticipation and touch. Last season, the Southern California native completed 78.9 percent of his throws, setting a new NCAA record for the highest single-season completion percentage. Sayin doesn’t have the strongest arm but he does throw a nice deep ball.

And playing for Ohio State, Sayin will have no shortage of star receivers, most notably two-time All-American Jeremiah Smith. Five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. headlines the newcomers to the room.

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s quarterback Dante Moore was projected as a top two pick in April’s NFL Draft but elected to return to school for another season.

The former five-star recruit is a natural thrower of the football with effortless velocity and arm talent. He can be methodical operating the offense with his calm and collected presence. Many draft pundits have the 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt junior as the top quarterback in college football heading into the season.

Moore did struggle against pressure last season, especially in both losses to Indiana in 2025, and the offensive line is a question mark for the Ducks heading into the season. The Oregon signal-caller has a ton of talent to work with on offense in 2026. Receiver Evan Stewart returns after missing all of last season with an injury. He will pair with Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan out wide. They also return Jamari Johnson at tight end.

USC will face arguably the toughest quarterback on its schedule when the Ducks travel to Southern California for an early season showdown on Sept. 26.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. is the most electric player USC will face at the quarterback position in 2026. How the Trojans are able to defend a dual-threat quarterback will certainly be a big storyline when the Trojans host the Huskies on Oct. 3.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Williams is a dynamic runner, but can also create explosive plays with his live arm from the pocket. Last season, accounted for over 3,600 yards of offense and 31 total touchdowns, while completing 69.5 percent of his throws.

Similar to Sayin and Moore, Williams now has a full season as a starter under his belt at the collegiate level.

Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) throws in front of Tino Sunseri during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gone is Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders after leading the Hoosiers to a national championship, and in comes TCU transfer Josh Hoover.

The Trojans would have faced Hoover in the Alamo Bowl to conclude the 2025 season, but the redshirt senior quarterback entered the portal beforehand. Instead, USC will see Hoover when they travel to Bloomington on November 14 for a critical Big Ten matchup.

A three-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Hoover has a ton of experience. The rising senior has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns. With Indiana, Hoosier will be throwing to a pair of elite receivers in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.

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