Fernando Mendoza Offensive Rookie of the Year Prediction Market After Preseason Debut

Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL game is in the books and his Offensive Rookie of the Year market sits near the top of the board. Kalshi’s NFL OROY market prices Mendoza at 18%, which is the second-highest price on the board.

Mendoza’s price stood still following his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders. Trading $10 on him winning the award at this price profits $45.58.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

Jeremiyah Love 19%

Fernando Mendoza 18%

Carnell Tate 12%

Jordyn Tyson 13%

Jadarian Price 12%

His debut

Fernando Mendoza made his debut quickly. Kirk Cousins started the game for the Raiders and played just the opening drive before Mendoza took over and led four offensive drives.

In his first game, Mendoza completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown. His first NFL touchdown came on a six yard in route to the endzone to Jack Bech.

Where things sit

Going into the regular season, Kirk Cousins will operate as QB1 until the team decides otherwise. Depending on how long Cousins remains the team's QB1, we could see Mendoza’s OROY price drop. Especially if Cousins gets off to a hot start.

However, many expect Mendoza to become the Raiders’ QB1 by season's end should the team fall out of contention, which could come quickly based on their schedule. Las Vegas plays the LA Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots. They’ll also matchup twice with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers as divisional opponents. The Raiders will likely be underdogs in all of these games.

Cousins is essentially a placeholder QB until the team feels Mendoza is ready to take over the offense. Aside from Cousins’ one-year, fully guaranteed $20 million contract, the team has no long-term commitment to him.

The team has expressed its willingness to let Mendoza sit and learn behind Cousins’ veteran presence before naming him the starter.

Mendoza and the Raiders next play on Thursday, August 20th, on the road against the Houston Texans for their second preseason game.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.