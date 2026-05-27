USC Trojans Give Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explosive New Receiver Talent

The ability to create dynamic passing plays at a high rate or score in an instant with explosive plays. It is a luxury to have and something that has been a specialty for any offense under USC coach Lincoln Riley over the past decade plus.

The Trojans had it during the Caleb Williams era, 2022 and 2023, Riley’s first two seasons in Los Angeles. Williams could do it traditionally from the pocket, on the move or when the play breaks down around him, which is where he traditionally thrives. That went away in 2024, USC’s first season in the Big Ten, until Jayden Maiava took over as the starting quarterback in mid-November.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season, Maiava led the conference in passing plays of 40, 50 and 60 yards. He was second in passing plays of 20 yards and third in passing plays of 30 yards. Southern Cal has to replace four of Maiava's five leading pass-catchers in receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and tight ends in Lake McRee and Walker Lyons.

Four massive departures that contributed to the offensive explosion in 2025. However, even with the losses, the Trojans may be able to take a step forward in creating explosive plays in 2026.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Maiava has one of the strongest arms in college football and USC arguably has more pass-catchers this season that can create dynamic plays vertically or in space than what they had last season.

New Pass-Catchers for Jayden Maiava

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines led all Big Ten freshman in yards per catch this past season. The former track star from Houston flashed his 10.45 100-meter speed. Hines earned a starting role coming out of fall camp and his progression was evident by the 335 receiving yards he recorded in the Trojans final three games. By late November, Hines no longer felt like a freshman.

Hines missed spring practice as he recovered from an offseason procedure, but based on the way last season ended, Hines has a very strong rapport with Maiava and the two of them look to build upon that in 2026.

Junior receiver Terrell Anderson was a big addition for the Trojans during the singular transfer portal window in January. Last season, Anderson averaged 16.1 yards per catch with NC State in 2025. Anderson is a smooth route runner that can stretch a defense vertically but can also create after the catch in the short passing game.

Freshman receiver Trent Mosley is one of those players that is a threat to make something anytime the ball is in his hands. Mosley powered Santa Margarita (Calif.) last fall to a CIF Southern Section Division I and Open Division state championship, the highest division in California. In those two games, Mosley caught 21 passes for 482 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns.

Mosley can be electric in the screen game, as a wildcat quarterback or making plays in the vertically. The local star is more than just a gadget player. He can be a chess piece for Riley or just as traditional slot receiver. It’s what makes a player like Mosley, the reigning MaxPreps California Player of the Year, a unique talent and why veterans and coaches have not stopped raving about him since he arrived on campus. Redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams is another player to keep an eye on in the slot.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

The best way to describe freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt would be “explosive.” That’s what he is at the line of scrimmage and running his routes. The combination of the two can be stressful for opposing secondaries, especially when they’re other threats on the field. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard pointed to Dixon-Wyatt's ability to make plays vertically as something that stood out about him in the spring.

Boobie Feaster is another freshman that will have a role from day one this fall. Similar to Dixon-Wyatt, Feaster has a great release package and does an excellent job of attacking the ball in the air. The two of them consistently win jump ball situations. Feaster is much faster than he is probably given credit for and create big plays after the catch. The Lone Star State has shined against high school juniors and seniors since he was in middle school, so facing older competition is nothing new for the 17-year-old freshman.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is one of the crown jewels of the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class. The Mater Dei (Calif.) is a rare talent with a great combination of size, speed and athleticism at the position. He has position flexibility and can run the complete route tree.

Redshirt freshman Nela Tupou came on strong at the end of last season and someone that could take on a larger role in 2026. And Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 JUCO tight end this past cycle, is a great athlete with his basketball background.

Benefits of Explosive Pass Game for the Entire Offense

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The threat of explosive plays drastically changes how defenses can defend Southern Cal. If more plays are happening 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, the need for two-high shells and lighter boxes increases greatly.

Riley comes from the late great Mike Leach coaching tree and his Air Raid offense. The concepts and formations are similar, but Riley wants to run the football. His most successful offenses at Oklahoma and at USC have been able to run the ball effectively.

In 2026, the Trojans return all five starters on the offensive line and its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller. Not to mention a plethora of freshmen and key reserves that could also contribute in the fall.

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