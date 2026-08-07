USC Surprisingly Trailing Big Ten Rival in Updated Recruiting Ranking

The USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class currently has 14 commitments. Where does ESPN recruiting analyst Craig Haubert rank this class among the best in college football?

USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked Below UCLA

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haubert revealed his top 35 recruiting classes in the nation. He puts USC at No. 18. This sixth in the Big Ten. Here are the Big Ten teams above them.

No. 3: Oregon Ducks

No. 7: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 11: Michigan Wolverines

No. 13 Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 15: UCLA Bruins

No. 18: USC Trojans

Craig Haubert’s 2027 recruiting class rankings for ESPN have expended to the top 35 in the nation 📈 @CraigHaubert



Full list and analysis: https://t.co/h9BwOylUl1 pic.twitter.com/yiiCNnuvh9 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) August 6, 2026

Some of these teams ahead of USC doesn’t come with a surprise like Oregon and Ohio State. Both of those programs have been right up there at the top of recruiting rankings over the past few years.

The third highest Big Ten team is Michigan, who for much of this recruiting cycle was neck and neck with USC. The Wolverines are a program with a long history of success including recently when they won the 2023 national title.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next two teams ranked above USC come as surprises. Nebraska has not won double digit games in a single season since 2012. They have just been able to squeeze into bowl games the past two seasons after going on a bowl game appearance drought from 2017-2023.

If that wasn’t bad enough seeing Nebraska over them, then USC fans won’t be happy about the next Big Ten team above them. That would be their cross-town rival, UCLA.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins are in a transition year as they enter 2026 with a new head coach: Bob Chesney. Chesney was previously the head coach of the James Madison Dukes from 2024-2025. He led the Dukes to the College Football Playoff in 2025. The playoff is somewhere that USC has never been.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season as head coach in Los Angeles. Riley has led the Trojans to an overall record of 35-18, but has not brought them a conference championship or a trip to the playoff.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The program does feel like it is headed in the right direction at the moment, as they just landed the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class and had a much improved 2025 season compared to 2024.

However, the time to take the step forward and get into the playoff is now. A lot has been invested into this program with a talented roster and a brand new facility, the Bloom Performance Center. Will USC be able to make it happen on Saturday’s in 2026?

They have arguably the most difficult schedule in the Big Ten with games against the three top teams in the league from a season ago: Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. In addition to these tough matchups, USC will also be tasked with going on the road to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State boasts one of the most difficult atmospheres in the country.

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