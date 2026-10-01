Latest Injury Intel on Trent Mosley, USC Trojans Star Freshman Receiver
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According to sources close to the program, USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley underwent a minor procedure on his knee and is expected to return in a couple of weeks. Mosley suffered the injury in USC's week 2 win over Louisiana on Sept. 12.
The Trojans will host Washington this Saturday, Oct. 3 and then will make their second cross-country trip of the season when they travel to Penn State on Oct. 10 before heading into their first bye week.
The expectation is that Mosley would return after the first bye, giving him an extra week to ramp up before USC travels to Wisconsin on Oct. 24, and then faces Ohio State at home on Oct. 31.
After turning heads in the spring and fall camp, the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product and 2025 MaxPreps California Player of the Year was a day one starter and an instant star on offense and special teams.
With 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon off to the NFL, Mosley immediate filled the void. The two have very similar traits, except Mosley is probably the more explosive player. He immediately became a go-to target for quarterback Jayden Maiava, reeling in seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in his USC debut against San Jose State.
Mosley became the first Power Four freshman with that stat line in a debut since Purdue's Rondale Moore in 2018.
The following week against Fresno State, Mosley caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. And against Louisiana, the local product caught one touchdown and returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown. Mosley still leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four.
USC's Receiver Room Without Trent Mosley
Mosley hasn't been the only star freshman receiver for the Trojans this season. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who also starred in the Trinity League, was a day one starter alongside Mosley and leads the team in receptions and receiving yards.
Corey Simms' knee injury against Rutgers in week 3 has put Tanook Hines back in the starting lineup opposite of Dixon-Wyatt. The sophomore receiver was a day-one starter last year as a true freshman, but an injury that kept him out the entire spring, a majority of fall camp and the season opener, plus the emergence of players like Dixon-Wyatt and Simms pushed Hines down the depth chart.
Hines has caught two touchdowns this season but has just six receptions for 62 yards and hasn't taken that next step like many expected.
However, the Houston native has time to shift his fortunes in a positive direction with his injury behind him. USC is going to need him with several marquee matchups on the schedule this month.
Zacharyus Williams has started in the slot the past two games in place of the injured Mosley. Freshman Tron Baker started the season opener and factored into the receiver rotation. Terrell Anderson and freshman Boobie Feaster are two players that saw their roles increased against Oregon in week 4 because of multiple injuries in the room.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_