USC Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Turns Heads Nationally For Oregon Performance

The Trojans may have lost in Week 4, but a member of their 2026 recruiting class just cemented themselves as a star in the making: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

The former Mater Dei Monarch has been starter since Week 0 alongside fellow true freshman Trent Mosley. While Mosley became quarterback Jayden Maiava’s No. 1 option through explosive plays and volume targets, Wyatt was emerged as a reliable outside, downfield target. Then Mosley suffered a knee injury in Week 2, putting Dixon-Wyatt in a position to be the main pass catcher and he has seized the moment.

PFF's Top Ten Highest Graded True Freshman in Week 4

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after catching a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon-Wyatt had his second 100-yard game of the season and posted a career high in receptions and yards against the Oregon Ducks – seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Going deeper into Dixon-Wyatt’s performance, his 31-yard touchdown scored USC’s first points of the game and his production made up 35 percent of Maiava’s passing yards (326).

Following the game, Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave the freshman an initial offensive grade of 84.2. After further review from the PFF team, Dixon-Wyatt comes out of Week 4 with a grade of 81.0 – 55 snaps logged, ten total targets (tied for first with tight end Mark Bowman) and 16.3 yards per catch. The grade had him placed at No. 7 among other true freshmen’s performances in Week 4.

Highest Graded True Freshman from Week 4🔥 pic.twitter.com/GFxGr2tSd3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 29, 2026

Dixon-Wyatt’s second-highest PFF grade came in Week 2 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns – 74.4. He finished the game with three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, had zero drops on four targets, averaged 14.3 yards per catch and 2.69 yards per route run, along with a 75 percent positive Expected Points Added (EPA) rate.

Heading into Week 5, the freshman is leading the pass catching group with a total of 25 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Besides the absence of Mosley, Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson had missed time as well, making Dixon-Wyatt’s rise from co-star to top target even more impressive.

Stat Projection Versus Washington

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) scores on a 19-yard touchdown reception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is still unknown if Mosley will return in Week 5 versus Washington. If he is, he’ll likely be eased back into action the way Hines was. Anderson, who made some big plays against Oregon, is still making strides as well, making Dixon-Wyatt the No. 1 option once again.

Through four games, Washington is allowing an average of 180.7 passing yards per game, ranking them No. 28 in the nation. Their defense is also No. 6 in takeaways per game (2.3) – six interceptions and two forced fumbles. The unit is also ranked No. 17 in yards per game (280.7). The Huskies do a solid job at getting after the quarterback as well with a sack percentage of 7.78 (No. 34)

The Huskies’ defense has only allowed one 100-yard game to a wideout. In Week 2, Utah State’s Javon Robinson logged three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, granted a 78-yard reception accounted for most of it.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) catches a two-point conversion pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But just like the Trojans, the Huskies are coming off their first loss of the season via 27-24 upset to Minnesota. In that game, the Huskies’ defense allowed 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. Noah Jennings was the lead pass catcher with four receptions for 58 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch with 22 yards being his biggest play.

Its fair to say that the Trojans’ passing attack is better than the Golden Gophers – 325 yards per game (No. 5), 9.4 yards per pass (No. 17) and an average completion percentage of 70.93 (No. 14). Despite their own problems, USC’s offense doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Dixon-Wyatt can expect another 10-plus target, 100-yard performance. It may not be downfield plays, as the Huskies secondary can be a problem, but the freshman will be moved across field with more volume plays.

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