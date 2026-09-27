One USC Freshman Receiver Who Shined Despite Trojans' Loss to Oregon

LOS ANGELES -- USC fell to Oregon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in a crucial Big Ten showdown for both schools.

One bright spot for the Trojans is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who continues to shine as a true freshman receiver. Trent Mosley was the freshman wideout garnered most of the attention early in the season and rightfully so. He was instant star on offense and special teams.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dixon-Wyatt was a day one starter alongside Mosley but has stepped into a bigger spotlight with Mosley out of the lineup.

The Mater Dei (Calif.) product is someone quarterback Jayden Maiava has a ton of trust in and looks to early and often. In the first half, Dixon-Wyatt reeled in five catches for 88 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He finished the night with seven catches for 114 yards. His second 100-yard game in just fifth collegiate game.

Dixon-Wyatt is no stranger to the big stage after starring at the national powerhouse in Orange County. His transition to the college level has been seamless because of his advanced skillset. The local product is not a rising star, he is a star right now in Lincoln Riley's offense.

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons has a stellar resume when it comes developing the position. From multiple Biletnikoff Award winners, All-Americans and first round picks, Dixon-Wyatt has all the makings to be the next great one.

Wide Receiver Production Amid Major Injuries

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs after a catch against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Mosley, who is out for an extended period of time, the Trojans also lost Simms last week against Rutgers with a significant knee injury. Maiava is without two of three starters but it's arguably the deepest position unit on the roster.

Terrell Anderson saw his significant snaps on offense against Oregon. The NC State transfer was expected to have a big to role but an injury in halfway through fall camp cost him the first two games and a spot in the rotation.

Anderson played just four snaps against Louisiana in week 2 and then zero against Rutgers. But with multiple injuries, USC needed him. He stil had a limited role but caught two passes for 50 passes. Anderson caught passes of 22 and 28 yards, showcasing his ability to create explosive plays.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a eleven-yard pass for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanook Hines a starting job as a true freshman coming out of fall camp last season and held onto that spot the entire season. But after missing the entire spring, first few weeks of fall camp and the season opener, Hines had lost his spot.

He returned to the starting lineup against the Ducks. Hines hasn't made the same impact he did a year ago but did in reel an 11-yard touchdown, which tied the game at 27 early in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Boobie Feaster saw his role increase and reeled in an impressive 27-yard catch. Getting him going and unlocking the top 50 overall recruits potential can be key for the Trojans offense. Zacharyus Williams has been Mosley's replacement in the slot. He caught two passes for 37 yards and freshman Tron Baker caught two passes for 27 yards.

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