USC Football: Trojans Land Local 4-Star Defensive Lineman
The USC Trojans came up big on Sunday, landing a commitment from Hayden Lowe, one of the best edge rushers in the 2025 class.
Lowe announced his decision to attend the University of Southern California, news he relayed to Hayes Fawcett of On3:
Lowe chose to stay home in SoCal, choosing the Trojans over Texas, Washington, Oregon, Miami, and rival UCLA.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds as he finishes up his junior year in high school. Lowe reported officially committed to USC on Saturday but made it official the next day. This commitment now gives the Trojans 13 commits for the 2025 recruiting class.
Lowe told Gerard Martinez of 247Sports why he landed with USC.
"It was basically coach Henny (Eric Henderson)," said Lowe. "I heard it in his voice how much he needed me on the defensive line.
"He gave me the perspective of what it would be like to go there — how hard we would be working. I want to be a Heisman winner in college as a defensive player, and I feel like that is something I can do at USC. I'm also a hometown boy, and hometown boys stay at USC."
Lowe is a SoCal native through and through attending Westlake Village Oaks Christian in Thousand Oaks. He is a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 edge rusher in his class and the No. 23 player in California, according to 247Sports.
