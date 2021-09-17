USC vs. Washington State: Three Offensive Players To Watch

The USC Trojans take on the Washington State Cougars on September 18 at 12:30 PM PT. This is the Trojans first road game of the season, and first game without head coach Clay Helton, who was fired by the university on Monday.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Running Back Vavae Malepeai

It was a rocky night for USC's offense last Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal, but veteran running back Vavae Malepeai still came to play. Malepeai led the Trojans' running back room with 15 carries for 94 yards with zero touchdowns.

Running Back Keaontay Ingram

Ingram finished second behind Malepeai for carries and yards. The Texas transfer managed to grab 10 carries for 45 yards with one touchdown on the night. Ingram has proven to be explosive for the Trojans' run game, and expect him to come out strong against the Wazzu Cougars.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis

Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis didn't have his best game against Stanford. The Arizona native finished 27 for 42 with one touchdown and one interception. As Slovis' continues to work on building relationships with his receiving unit, expect a 'redemption game' this Saturday.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: Washington State Cougars

Quarterback Jayden De Laura

De Laura is coming off an outstanding game last Saturday, against Portland State. This season he has gone 33-of-51 for 458 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. After a rocky 2020 performance against the USC Trojans, expect De Laura to come out stronger than ever.

Running Back Max Borghi

Borghi is one of the Cougars better offensive weapons and has averaged six yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns this season. Expect Nick Rolovich to use the dynamic player frequently on Saturday.

Running Back Deon McIntosh

McIntosh has averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 12 carries with one score and continues to be a dangerous weapon for the Cougars. Keep your eyes on McIntosh this weekend, as he continues to impress college football fans across the country following a stellar 2020 season.

