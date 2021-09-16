USC Remains Favorite Over Washington State Amid Coaching Change

The USC Trojans were faced with major adversity this week after the university fired head coach Clay Helton. Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was named interim head coach following Helton's dismissal, and will lead the Men of Troy on Saturday.

Despite the chaos, Southern California remains the overall favorite to win their upcoming contest against the Washington State Cougars. USC leads the all-time-series 60-10-4. The Trojans have won 37 of the last 43 meetings and lost just four times in Pullman. At Washington State, the USC Trojans are 15-4-2.

- USC vs. Washington State Betting Odds -

FanDuel

Moneyline: USC: (-340) | WSU: (+260)

Spread: USC: -8.5 (-112) | WSU: +8.5 (-108)

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Winning Percentage Prediction: USC: (83.2%) | Washington State: (16.8%)

SI Sports Book

Moneyline: USC: (-333) | WSU: (+260)

Spread: USC: -8 (-110) | WSU: +8 (-110)

Total: Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Hero Sports

Spread: USC -8.5

Total Points: 62

