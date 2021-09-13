USC vs. Washington State: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans are gearing up for their third game of the 2021 season and first one on the road against Nick Rolovich's Washington State Cougars. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. WSU.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

USC leads the all-time-series against Washington State 60-10-4, which dates back to 1921. The Trojans have won 37 of their last 43 meetings against the Cougars, and have lost only four times when playing in Pullman.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 1-1 after losing to Stanford in Week 2. Washington State is 1-1, after defeating Portland State at home.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 12:30 PM PT

Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Venue: Martin Stadium

Location: Pullman, Washington

Network: FOX

No. 4 - BETTING ODDS

No. 5 - AWAY GAME RECORDS

Playing against the Cougars in the state of Washington, USC is 19-4-2.

No. 6 - LAST MEETING

The last time USC played Washington State was back in 2020 in Los Angeles. The Trojans defeated the Cougars 38-13.

No. 7 - RANKINGS

USC and Washington State are not ranked the AP Top 25. The Trojans were ranked No. 14 prior to their loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

No. 8 - WSU / USC TIES

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was an offensive analyst in 2014 and outside receivers coach in 2015 for the Washington State Cougars. USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire held the same job at WSU from 2012-17.

No. 9 - FUN FACT

The USC Trojans expect to get kicker Parker Lewis back for the Washington State game after he was ejected last week for targeting a Stanford player.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"We lost our first conference game. I look forward to seeing the production of our team through an entire season, and look forward to seeing where we add up at the entirety of the season," said USC head coach Clay Helton after a brutal loss to Stanford.

"Obviously, this is a step back from last week's performance, but something that I know our kids will react from. And I hope our fans, and I know they will, they'll support our players. Our fans love this university, and they love these players, and we'll do our job. We'll come back out and we'll get it, we'll continue to get wins and add them up and we'll see where we are at the end of the season. I know it'll be a successful season at the end. Like I told them in the locker room, you never want this to happen, ever. But when it's an early one in the season, you can live through it, but you got to correct it extremely fast."

