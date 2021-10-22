    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Troy Polamalu Dishes on Requirements for USC's Next Head Coach

    The Hall of Famer details what he would like to see in the Trojans next hire.
    Author:

    USC legend Troy Polamalu appeared on Yahoo! Sports show 'The Rush' and shared his thoughts on the USC head coaching vacancy. The NFL star also detailed his ideal criteria for Troy's next head coach.

    "I would hope to see the next coach at USC is somebody who is ethnic, Samoan, Black, [or] Mexican - I think that is really important. And somebody who is young, there [are] a lot of great young talented coaches out there, that aren't really popular names," Polamalu said.  

    USC Athletics announced the departure of former head coach Clay Helton on September 14, after losing to the Stanford Cardinal at home. The Trojans put themselves in a prime position, to get a first look at candidates across the country throughout the 2021 season.

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    Polamalu is considered one of the greatest safeties in college and pro football history. He was named to the 20-member 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class and inducted in August. 

    The former Trojan was a two-year team captain, All-American and USC's MVP in 2001. He was selected in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent 12 years with the team. He finished his NFL career with 770 tackles and 32 interceptions.

    Recommended Articles

    More USC Head Coaching Search News...

    [Best Candidates For USC Job]

    [Expert Dishes on No. 1 Candidate for USC Job]

    [Insider Eliminates Top Candidate For USC Job] 

    [Carson Palmer on Firing Clay Helton: 'This Is The Right Strategy']

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_10393107
    Football

    Troy Polamalu Dishes on Requirements for USC's Next Head Coach

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_13507972
    Football

    USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry History

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13507978
    Football

    USC vs. Notre Dame: Betting Odds

    13 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 6.55.41 PM
    Football

    Todd Orlando Evaluates Korey Foreman Halfway Though USC's 2021 Season

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16687229
    Football

    Donte Williams Refrains From Naming Starting QB Ahead of Notre Dame

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16952160
    Football

    Best Candidates For USC Head Coaching Job

    Oct 21, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 3.29.52 AM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart, Notre Dame Week

    Oct 20, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 5.27.51 PM
    Football

    USC Coach Named Washington State Candidate, Following Rolovich's Firing

    Oct 20, 2021