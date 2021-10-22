Troy Polamalu Dishes on Requirements for USC's Next Head Coach

The Hall of Famer details what he would like to see in the Trojans next hire.

USC legend Troy Polamalu appeared on Yahoo! Sports show 'The Rush' and shared his thoughts on the USC head coaching vacancy. The NFL star also detailed his ideal criteria for Troy's next head coach.

"I would hope to see the next coach at USC is somebody who is ethnic, Samoan, Black, [or] Mexican - I think that is really important. And somebody who is young, there [are] a lot of great young talented coaches out there, that aren't really popular names," Polamalu said.

USC Athletics announced the departure of former head coach Clay Helton on September 14, after losing to the Stanford Cardinal at home. The Trojans put themselves in a prime position, to get a first look at candidates across the country throughout the 2021 season.

USA TODAY

Polamalu is considered one of the greatest safeties in college and pro football history. He was named to the 20-member 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class and inducted in August.

The former Trojan was a two-year team captain, All-American and USC's MVP in 2001. He was selected in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent 12 years with the team. He finished his NFL career with 770 tackles and 32 interceptions.

