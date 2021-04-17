How To Watch: USC Football's Spring Showcase

USC welcomes back fans to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for the annual Spring Showcase.

- How To Watch -

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. pacific

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Streaming: Pac-12 App, FuboTV

Network: Pac-12 Networks

Broadcasters: Yogi Roth and JB Long

Fan Policy: USC Spring Showcase will be open to approximately 5,000 spectators, including family members and guests of USC players and coaches.

Team Cardinal: Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as [HC], tight ends coach Seth Doege as [OC], safeties coach Craig Naviar as [DC], defensive line coach Vic So'oto and offensive line coach Clay McGuire

Team Gold: Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando as [HC], running backs coach Mike Jinks as [OC], cornerbacks coach Donte Williams as [DC], special teams coach Sean Snyder and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

Quotable: Obviously you want fans there, it’s more fun [when] they get to see you play. That is part of the [reason] why people come to USC” said senior tight end Erik Krommenhoek during media availability.

“[The Coliseum is] a beautiful venue and we want people in there. We hope that we can get as many in there now and even more in there for the season.”

