How To Watch: USC Football's Spring Showcase
USC welcomes back fans to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for the annual Spring Showcase.
- How To Watch -
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. pacific
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Streaming: Pac-12 App, FuboTV
Network: Pac-12 Networks
Broadcasters: Yogi Roth and JB Long
Fan Policy: USC Spring Showcase will be open to approximately 5,000 spectators, including family members and guests of USC players and coaches.
Team Cardinal: Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as [HC], tight ends coach Seth Doege as [OC], safeties coach Craig Naviar as [DC], defensive line coach Vic So'oto and offensive line coach Clay McGuire
Team Gold: Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando as [HC], running backs coach Mike Jinks as [OC], cornerbacks coach Donte Williams as [DC], special teams coach Sean Snyder and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.
Quotable: Obviously you want fans there, it’s more fun [when] they get to see you play. That is part of the [reason] why people come to USC” said senior tight end Erik Krommenhoek during media availability.
“[The Coliseum is] a beautiful venue and we want people in there. We hope that we can get as many in there now and even more in there for the season.”
----
You may also like:
[USC Reveals Coaches Roster for Spring Game]
[USC Football Player Wants Fans at Spring Game]
[K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room]
-----
Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!
Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans
Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp
Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook
For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com
*Promo Photo Provided By USC Athletics*