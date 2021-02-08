FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Twitter Congratulates Ronald Jones II On Super Bowl LV Victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002-03 on Sunday night.
Author:
Publish date:

From the moment Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, the fans and the city found regained hope for the future. Well, on Sunday night the Buccaneers clinched their first Super Bowl win since the 2002-03 season against a very talented Kansas City Chiefs team. 

The Bucs walked away with a win on their home turf, and Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl at the age of 43. Two major accomplishments and milestones in the National Football League. 

But let's not forget about one former USC Trojan - Ronald Jones II who achieved his first Super Bowl victory after being in the league for only three years.

Jones II was a key part of the Bucs run game on Sunday night and finished with 12 carries for 61 rushing yards.

Fans, coaches and teammates of Jones II all around the country took to Twitter to congratulate the third year tailback on his exciting accomplishment. Here are some Twitter reactions to Ronald Jones II and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV. 

Ronald Jones II "Ring Me"

USC Football "@rojo waking up this morning...#FightOn"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "That DL took over. You love to see it! Congrats to @rojo #FightOn #SuperBowl"

Former USC DT Antwaun Woods Sr. "Congrats Bro"

Ronald Jones II [again] "WOKE UP A CHAMP"

USC Staffer Lenny Vandermade "Congrats @rojo for the rest of your life you will be a super bowl champion!"

USC Director of Recruiting Strategy Marshall Cherrington "Yessir!!!!!! Congrats @rojo!!!!" 

